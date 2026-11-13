Angela Rippon Backs Daily Mail Dementia Carers Appeal as Donations Surpass £120,000

Donations for the Daily Mail and Alzheimer's Society dementia carers appeal exceed £100,000 in one week. Angela Rippon urges continued support for the 'forgotten army' of caregivers facing systemic neglect.

Angela Rippon has publicly endorsed the Daily Mail's appeal for dementia carers, highlighting that donations have surpassed the initial target of £100,000 within just seven days. The 82-year-old broadcaster and campaigner described carers as a 'forgotten army' that is frequently left overwhelmed, isolated, and struggling to manage the immense emotional and physical burdens of their roles without adequate systemic support.

£120,090 Raised for Pilot Courses

The campaign has raised £120,090 to date, a sum sufficient to fund nearly 3,000 places on Dementia Carers Together courses. These courses are delivered in partnership between the Daily Mail, the Alzheimer's Society, and the Mail Force charity. The funds will initially launch pilot sessions designed to provide vital information regarding carers' rights and available support services. While this milestone marks a significant achievement, organizers emphasize that substantially more funds are required to expand the program into a full national rollout.

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Carers Face Isolation and Exhaustion

Ms Rippon, whose late mother Edna suffered from vascular dementia, warned that failing to support carers can result in 'two ill people' within a single household. She described the current situation as one where many caregivers are effectively abandoned by the welfare system, leading to severe loneliness, exhaustion, and despair. The six-week course aims to address these issues by creating spaces where attendees can connect with others facing similar challenges, thereby reducing the isolation that often accompanies the diagnosis of a loved one.

Bipartisan Political Support for Campaign

The appeal has garnered backing from every major political party leader, including the Prime Minister, signaling a rare cross-party consensus on the urgency of dementia care. Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, praised the 'incredible milestone' achieved by the Daily Mail readers. She noted that the campaign has successfully brought the often-hidden pressures of caregiving into the public spotlight, sending a powerful message that dementia is a collective issue requiring unified action and visibility.

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Real-World Impact and Future Needs

Emma Ruscoe, a 58-year-old full-time carer from Solihull, West Midlands, thanked readers for their 'staggering' generosity. She emphasized that while the initial response was encouraging, the pace of fundraising must continue to meet the ongoing needs of the community. Ms Rippon also highlighted simple acts of support, such as offering respite or engaging in social activities like dancing and music, which can significantly improve quality of life for both carers and those with dementia.

Systemic Gaps in Dementia Care

Despite the progress, Ms Rippon cautioned that Britain remains 'lagging behind' in its broader response to dementia compared to other conditions like cancer. She argued that a lack of understanding of dementia as a serious medical condition has historically kept it low on the political priority list. She recalled the experience of a close friend who was left to struggle alone, illustrating the critical need for consistent emotional, physical, and financial help to prevent families from collapsing under the weight of the disease.