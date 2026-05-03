Angela Rippon Celebrates 60 Years on Screen, Reflects on a Groundbreaking Career

Veteran BBC news presenter Angela Rippon marks six decades in television, discussing her unexpected career path, the changing landscape for women in broadcasting, and her fulfilling personal life.

Angela Rippon , a veteran BBC news presenter, is celebrating 60 years on television. Initially aspiring to be a photojournalist, her career took an unexpected turn, leading her to become a national treasure known for her news reporting, appearances on shows like Antiques Roadshow and Top Gear, and her memorable performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

At 81, she reflects on a career that began with a reporting role in 1966 and has seen her break barriers for women in broadcasting. She recalls a time when a BBC director suggested she retire at 50, a prediction she emphatically disproved. Rippon acknowledges the significant changes in the industry, noting the increased presence and recognition of women in all roles within television and radio.

She emphasizes the importance of thanking those who supported her journey, a tradition she’s maintained by hosting dinners every ten years to acknowledge her colleagues. Her longevity in the industry is a testament to her talent and resilience, and she’s proud to have witnessed and contributed to a more inclusive media landscape. Throughout her career, Rippon has consistently challenged expectations.

In 1975, she became the first permanent female broadcaster to regularly present the BBC’s Nine O’Clock News, a groundbreaking achievement in an era where women were largely relegated to supporting roles in the newsroom. She secured the first interview with Margaret Thatcher after she became Tory leader.

She highlights the progress made by women in the industry, noting that many of her contemporaries are still working well into their 50s and 60s, occupying diverse roles both in front of and behind the camera. Rippon’s story is not just about her personal success but also about the broader evolution of opportunities for women in broadcasting.

She has paved the way for future generations, demonstrating that age is not a limitation and that talent and dedication are the key to a long and fulfilling career. Her ability to adapt and embrace new challenges, from serious news reporting to lighthearted entertainment, has cemented her status as a versatile and beloved figure in British television. Beyond her professional achievements, Rippon also touches upon her personal life.

She divorced her husband in 1989 after a 22-year marriage, attributing her public role as a contributing factor. While she has had subsequent relationships, she is currently 'happily single' and content with her life. She finds fulfillment in her close friendships and a vibrant social life, considering her friends her extended family. Rippon’s story is a celebration of a life well-lived, marked by professional success, personal resilience, and a commitment to gratitude.

She embodies a spirit of adaptability and a refusal to be defined by age or societal expectations. Her upcoming celebration dinner on September 5th is not just a milestone for her but also a recognition of the many people who have contributed to her remarkable journey. She is a role model for aspiring journalists and a testament to the enduring power of passion and perseverance





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