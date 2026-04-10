Angela Rippon Reveals BBC Boss Told Her To Quit Television at 50 to Make Way for Younger Women

Veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon has shared her experiences with sexism and ageism in the television industry, revealing she was advised to leave the BBC at 50. Rippon detailed a conversation with the then Director-General John Birt. She recounted her response in light of the presence of her male colleagues at the time. She also shares her thoughts on modern television and the changing media landscape.

Angela Rippon , the esteemed television presenter, has shared a candid account of her experiences within the BBC , revealing a deeply personal encounter that underscores the challenges faced by women in the industry. At the age of 50, Rippon was advised by then Director-General John Birt to consider leaving television to make space for younger female presenters.

This revelation, delivered during a conversation on the White Wine Question Time podcast, paints a picture of a media landscape that was, at the time, grappling with issues of ageism and sexism. Rippon, now 81, recounted how she confronted Birt, pointing out the presence and continued careers of her male colleagues, such as Terry Wogan and Michael Parkinson, who were of similar or older ages. Her retort highlighted the perceived double standard and the implicit biases prevalent in the industry. The incident underscored the hurdles women in media faced, where age and gender were often disproportionately scrutinized compared to their male counterparts.\The incident, according to Rippon, wasn't just a personal slight but a reflection of a broader pattern of exclusion. She had already experienced difficulties with a controller who removed her from certain programs, citing dissatisfaction with her on-screen presence. This loss of two significant programs prompted her to seek intervention from Birt, who, instead of offering support, delivered the controversial advice about making way for younger women. Rippon's response was a sharp critique of the misogyny she perceived, and it's clear the situation had a significant impact on her. Despite the pressures she faced, Rippon defied expectations and has continued to thrive in television for decades. Her resilience and unwavering presence in the media landscape serve as a testament to her strength. Her career trajectory is a valuable insight into the evolution of television and the changing roles of women within it. \Beyond her personal story, Rippon also shared her views on the current state of television. She spoke about the increase in the number of channels and programming options that exist today compared to the more limited choices of the 1970s. She reflected on the shift in audience engagement, noting that the shared viewing experiences of the past, like the 'watercooler moments' when everyone watched the same programs, are less common. Rippon also expressed her views on the trend towards 'wokeism' in current television programming. She mentioned how some of the classic programs of the past, like Fawlty Towers, featured content that would not be considered acceptable today. This observation implies that attitudes towards what is considered appropriate or humorous have evolved significantly. The veteran presenter's perspective encapsulates the long-term changes in the broadcasting landscape, as she looks back on the times when it was possible to watch a few channels and when a program was a real event, versus today's world with hundreds of choices





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