Angela Scanlon apologises for 'bad language' slip in Eurovision Song Contest

Angela Scanlon, the host of Eurovision Song Contest, made an apology after a fellow presenter's 'bad language' slipped out. The BBC broadcast the first semi-final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, with Poland's representative, Alicja, performing towards the latter part of the evening in Vienna, Austria.

A Eurovision Song Contest host made an apology after a fellow presenter's 'bad language' slipped out, as the BBC broadcast the first semi-final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest with Poland's representative, Alicja, performing towards the latter part of the evening in Vienna, Austria.

UK host Angela Scanlon intervened to say sorry on behalf of her Austrian co-hosts, TV personality Victoria Swarovski and actor Michael Ostrowski. She mentioned it was live TV and that they get a little excited from the Austrian broadcast. The Irish presenter is fronting Eurovision for the first time, taking over from Scott Mills. Numerous viewers were left baffled about what had actually been uttered, with some speculating whether Scanlon was apologising for Poland's contestant





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Angela Scanlon Eurovision Song Contest BBC Polish Contestant Antics Of Live TV Scott Mills

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