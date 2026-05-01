Angela Scanlon to Replace Scott Mills for Eurovision 2024

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon will join Rylan Clark as the BBC's commentators for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, following Scott Mills's departure. The contest begins May 12th with the UK's entry being Look Mum No Computer.

The BBC has announced Angela Scanlon as the replacement for Scott Mills in the UK's commentary team for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. This change follows allegations concerning Mills's past conduct, leading to the BBC 's decision to seek a new presenter.

Scanlon, known for her role on Strictly Come Dancing, will join Rylan Clark in Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle to provide commentary for the semi-finals. Scanlon expressed her excitement, describing the opportunity as joining the greatest party on earth, a sentiment tinged with both thrill and a touch of apprehension.

She fondly recalled her childhood tradition of watching Eurovision with her sisters, meticulously crafting biased scorecards, and emphasized the surreal nature of now being a part of the event, particularly during its landmark 70th anniversary. She highlighted Eurovision's enduring appeal, noting its ability to evolve while retaining its unique magic and inherent madness.

Scanlon previously had a small involvement in the Eurovision world, making her return with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and a commitment to bringing a touch more glamour to the broadcast. Rylan Clark echoed Scanlon's excitement, emphasizing the sheer scale of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, calling it the biggest show on the planet. He reflected on how unimaginable it would have been for his younger self to be involved in such a momentous event.

The competition begins on May 12th with the first semi-final, hosted by Austrian presenters Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski. These semi-finals will showcase performances from the 'Big Four' countries – the UK, Germany, France, and Italy – who automatically qualify for the Grand Final, alongside a diverse lineup of interval acts designed to entertain and engage the audience. The UK's guaranteed spot in the Grand Final, as one of the Big Four, ensures its continued participation in the competition's climax.

The semi-finals will see ten contestants eliminated, narrowing the field to 25 competitors who will vie for the coveted title in the Grand Final on May 16th. The UK's representative this year is electronic musician Look Mum No Computer, also known as Sam Battle, who will perform his song Eins, Zwei, Drei. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Tuesday, May 12th, and Thursday, May 14th, both at 8 pm.

The broadcast promises a comprehensive viewing experience, bringing the energy and excitement of the event directly to UK audiences. The selection of Angela Scanlon signals the BBC's commitment to maintaining a high-profile commentary team, despite the circumstances surrounding Scott Mills's departure. Scanlon's experience in live television and her evident enthusiasm for Eurovision make her a fitting choice to partner with Rylan Clark.

The contest is expected to draw a massive global audience, and the UK's participation, bolstered by its automatic qualification and a promising entry in Look Mum No Computer, is anticipated to generate significant interest. The event represents a celebration of musical diversity and cultural exchange, and the BBC's coverage aims to capture the spirit of the contest for viewers across the nation.

The combination of established hosts, exciting performances, and the historical significance of the 70th anniversary promises a memorable Eurovision experience for fans





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