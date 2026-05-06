Angelina Jolie Wins Key Legal Battle Against Brad Pitt Over French Winery

Angelina Jolie has secured a major legal victory in her dispute with Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miraval. A Los Angeles judge ruled that Jolie does not have to surrender 22 emails related to the case, which Pitt's team had sought. The ruling marks a significant step in the ongoing legal battle between the former couple, who have been embroiled in the dispute for four years. The case involves differing trial timelines and allegations over the sale of the winery.

Angelina Jolie has secured a significant legal victory in her ongoing dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miraval . On Monday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled that Jolie would not be required to hand over 22 emails related to the case, which had been ordered by a previous judge in December 2025.

The appellate court overturned that decision, stating that the emails contained privileged legal strategies and should remain confidential. Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, hailed the ruling as 'an important victory,' emphasizing that Pitt's attempts to access these documents were inappropriate. Murphy accused Pitt of a pattern of seeking control over Jolie's communications, including those with her legal team. Pitt's representatives have not yet commented on the latest development.

The legal battle over Château Miraval has been ongoing for four years, with both parties presenting differing timelines for the trial. Jolie has proposed a trial start date in September 2027, while Pitt has pushed for an earlier date in April 2027. Pitt's legal team argued that delays could impact key witnesses, some of whom are aging or have already passed away.

Jolie countered that the delay would have minimal impact on the case and that Pitt had not provided evidence of how the dispute has affected his enjoyment of the estate. The winery, valued at $164 million, has been a central point of contention between the former couple. Pitt initially filed the lawsuit in 2022, alleging that Jolie sold her share of the estate to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler without his consent.

The legal back-and-forth has drawn significant public attention, with many speculating about the broader implications for high-profile divorces and their impact on families and fortunes. Both Jolie and Pitt have been private about the personal toll of the dispute, but sources close to Pitt have described Jolie's legal strategy as focused on delay rather than resolution. The case continues to unfold, with both parties awaiting further court decisions on the trial timeline and other outstanding issues





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