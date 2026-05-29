Angelina Pivarnick Breaks Down in Tears Over Miscarriage in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Teaser

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in a teaser for next week's episode of the MTV show. Pivarnick, 39, broke down in tears while sharing the news with her co-stars.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick broke down in tears while revealing she suffered a miscarriage in a teaser for next week's episode of the MTV show.

A distressed Pivarnick, 39, was seen laying on a couch while being hugged and comforted by a female friend. In a confessional, the reality TV star said, 'I woke up in the middle of the night - I'm actively miscarrying. It f***ing kills me, dude,' she tearfully told her friend in a heartbreaking scene. Pivarnick, who revealed her pregnancy in the May 14 episode, had a feeling something was wrong with the pregnancy.

'I'm just not feeling myself. Some stuff's happening with me and my pregnancy, and I don't know what's going on, and I don't even know what to do,' she explained in a confessional in Thursday's episode. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick revealed she suffered a miscarriage in a teaser for next week's episode of the MTV show. A distressed Pivarnick, 39, was seen lying on a couch and being comforted by a female friend.

She then visited her co-star Sammi Giancola, with whom she's had a rollercoaster dynamic over the years. But this time Giancola, 39, who was also pregnant at the time, showed genuine concern.

'I'm spotting. I'm wearing a pad right now,' Pivarnick shared. Giancola, who had previously suffered a miscarriage in 2024 after a round of IVF, told Pivarnick: 'I'm going to be honest with you: When I miscarried - like a chemical pregnancy - I was spotting right away, and then it, like, just, it happened. So, to me, I'm getting a little concerned for you.

I don't want to think the worst, but for your own peace of mind, go to the ER and just check. They can see what's going on.

' In another confessional, Pivarnick said she knew she 'needed to get checked out' but admitted that she was 'definitely scared about what I might find out. ' Pivarnick shared the news that she was expecting a baby in the May 14 episode, in which she was filmed showing Giancola the positive results of an at-home pregnancy test. 'There's no way that it just happened naturally. There's no sperm donor now,' she said at the time.

The recent pregnancy came as a total surprise to Pivarnick. The reality star - pictured on April 21 in New York City - has struggled to have a baby. Pivarnick announced her pregnancy in the May 14 episode of the show where she was seen reacting to the positive results of an at-home pregnancy test.

Pivarnick - seen on April 21 in New York City - didn't reveal the identity of the father, whom she referred to as her 'John Doe-Nor'.

'I did not think I was able to get pregnant, but, wow, I'm… pregnant,' she said in a subsequent confessional, adding: 'This could be a great thing. This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.

' She was then seen calling her father, whom she referred to as her 'John Doe-Nor,' gushing: 'So, I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant. We're having a baby!

' 'I'm pregnant !!!! #jsfamilyvacation,' Pivarnick wrote on X the same night the show aired. Pivarnick has been very open about her fertility struggles, including a previous miscarriage in 2011





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