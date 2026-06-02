AngryGinge Devastated as Mother's House Burns Down Before Soccer Aid Victory

YouTuber AngryGinge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, is reeling from a house fire that destroyed his mother Michelle's home on the morning of his Soccer Aid appearance. Despite the personal tragedy, he helped England lift the UNICEF charity trophy, but later shared a devastating Instagram video from the burnt-out living room. His mother, who raised him alone in Salford while working multiple jobs, now faces losing everything. The 24-year-old has canceled livestreams to focus on family, and fans are rallying in support following this stark contrast between public triumph and private ruin.

YouTuber and television personality AngryGinge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle , is dealing with a profound personal tragedy following a devastating house fire that destroyed his mother Michelle's home.

The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, just hours before he was scheduled to appear in the high-profile charity football match Soccer Aid, an event raising funds for UNICEF. Despite the overwhelming circumstances, AngryGinge and his England teammates went on to win the tournament, lifting the trophy later that evening.

In the immediate aftermath, he shared a raw and emotional video update on Instagram from the wreckage of his mother's living room, visibly distressed and wearing a mask to shield himself from residual dust and smoke. He directly addressed his followers, stating that he was at the scene and processing the situation, promising to provide further updates as more information became available and to go live on social media whenever possible.

This personal catastrophe came just after he had concluded a highly publicized stint on the reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where he had openly struggled with homesickness, a moment that had previously moved his mother to tears. The fire has now thrown the family into a state of emergency, forcing him to cancel planned livestreams and focus on supporting his mother, who raised him alone on a council estate in Salford.

Michelle Burtwistle worked tirelessly in multiple low-wage jobs, including cleaning and care home work, to provide for her children, ensuring her son stayed engaged with positive after-school activities to steer him away from the area's gang troubles. Her dedication and sacrifice are a central part of AngryGinge's backstory, making this loss particularly poignant. The community and his fanbase have rallied around him, with his Soccer Aid teammates and supporters offering messages of solidarity during this difficult time.

The story underscores the stark contrast between public triumph and private devastation, highlighting how quickly life can change and the importance of family support. AngryGinge's decision to compete in Soccer Aid despite the news speaks to his professional commitment, yet his subsequent focus on family reveals his personal priorities. The burnt-out house stands as a stark symbol of the material loss, but the deeper impact is the upheaval of his mother's stability and the emotional toll on the entire family.

As he navigates this crisis, his large online following remains a source of both concern and potential practical support, though no specific fundraising appeals have been mentioned in his initial communications. The situation remains fluid, with the public awaiting further updates from the creator as he manages the dual pressures of personal recovery and his public responsibilities.

This event has cast a shadow over what should have been a celebratory period following his reality TV success and charity sports victory, reminding audiences of the real-life challenges that exist behind the curated personas of social media stars. The narrative has evolved from a simple celebrity news item into a human interest story about resilience, family bonds, and sudden misfortune.

His mother's earlier pride in his achievements on I'm a Celebrity, where she described his emotional breakdown as a rare display of vulnerability from a typically strong person, now makes the current disaster even more heartbreaking. The path forward involves rebuilding not just a physical home but also restoring a sense of normalcy and security for his family, a process that will likely be documented in some form by AngryGinge given his career as a content creator





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Angryginge Morgan Burtwistle House Fire Mother Soccer Aid UNICEF I'm A Celebrity Family Emergency Salford Charity Football

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