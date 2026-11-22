Opposition Leader Angus Taylor pledges to scrap capital gains tax and negative gearing after Newspoll finds him narrowly ahead of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as preferred PM for the first time.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor delivered a forceful address to a rally outside Parliament House in Canberra on Monday morning, vowing to dismantle specific tax structures if the Coalition forms government. This political surge comes immediately after a Newspoll released on Sunday night revealed that Taylor has overtaken Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the preferred prime minister for the first time.

Taylor Pledges to Axe Specific Tax Measures

Taylor used the platform of the small business rally, which was part of mortgage broker Joseph Daoud's Stop the Ambition Tax campaign, to outline his economic agenda. He explicitly stated that a Coalition government would abolish the capital gains tax, negative gearing, and the trust changes introduced in Labor's Budget this year. He emphasized that these three measures would be removed to reduce the regulatory burden on enterprises.

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The Opposition Leader asserted that regulators would be instructed to prioritize the competitiveness and productivity of the small business sector from day one. He criticized the Australian Taxation Office for its conduct since Labor came to power, claiming that small businesses have been unfairly targeted. Taylor promised that this regulatory pressure would end under his leadership, aiming to smash the red tape that he argues is crushing local enterprises.

Standing alongside Liberal and National MPs, including possible leadership aspirant Andrew Hastie, Taylor maintained a fiery tone throughout the speech. The rally served as a focal point for opposition efforts to highlight economic dissatisfaction, with Taylor framing his tax cuts as essential for restoring prosperity and reducing government interference in the market.

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Newspoll Data Reveals Dramatic Shift in Voter Sentiment

The political context for Taylor's speech was defined by the latest Newspoll data, which showed a significant collapse in support for the Albanese government. When voters were directly asked who would make a better prime minister between Anthony Albanese and Angus Taylor, 42 per cent chose Taylor, while 41 per cent supported Albanese. This marks a pivotal shift in the political landscape, with Taylor holding the lead.

Albanese's net approval rating stood at -31, with 64 per cent of voters dissatisfied with his performance compared to just 33 per cent who were satisfied. In contrast, Taylor held a net approval rating of -9 per cent. The survey, which polled 1,229 voters between Monday and Thursday of the previous week, indicates a deepening crisis of confidence in the Prime Minister's ability to manage the country's economic challenges.

Primary vote numbers further illustrate the political strain on Labor, which remained at an historically low 27 per cent. This figure tied with One Nation, also polling at 27 per cent, while the Coalition climbed to 22 per cent. The Greens secured 14 per cent, and other minor parties accounted for the remaining 10 per cent. These figures suggest a fragmented electorate with no clear majority supporting the status quo.

Leader Traits and Climate Policy Criticism

Voter perceptions of leadership traits heavily favored the opposition. While 42 per cent found the Prime Minister trustworthy, this metric matched Scott Morrison's rating before he was ousted in the 2022 federal election. More critically, 53 per cent of voters considered Albanese arrogant, and only 38 per cent believed he was in touch with everyday Australians. Taylor fared better on decisiveness, with 46 per cent agreeing he was a strong leader compared to 43 per cent for Albanese.

Taylor also directed criticism toward the recent COP31 climate change meeting in Antalya, Turkey. He described the event as a major flop that failed to reach an agreement for the first time in two decades. Taylor labeled the outcome as a second major government failure, comparing it to The Voice initiative, and claimed the government had spent half a billion dollars on initiatives that delivered division rather than results.

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The data indicates that Pauline Hanson led in several leadership trait metrics, including being seen as decisive and having a vision for the country. However, Taylor's lead in preferred prime minister polls suggests that the Coalition is currently the primary beneficiary of voter dissatisfaction. As cost-of-living pressures persist, the government faces mounting pressure to address these economic concerns before the next federal election.

Upcoming Summits and Continued Political Pressure

Despite the domestic political turmoil, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese continues to engage in international diplomacy. He recently met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who noted a full turnaround in relations between the two nations. This diplomatic engagement is part of a broader schedule of global summits that Albanese has been attending to bolster Australia's standing on the world stage.

Albanese is scheduled to attend the G20 summit in Miami in December. This meeting will coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Bondi attack. The upcoming trip highlights the government's focus on international relationships even as domestic polling numbers remain weak. The combination of international duties and domestic criticism underscores the challenging environment in which the Albanese government is operating.

The latest polling data serves as a stark warning for the Labor Party. With the primary vote tied with One Nation and the Coalition gaining ground, the government must demonstrate tangible results to reverse the trend. The Opposition's aggressive stance on tax cuts and regulatory reform presents a direct challenge to Labor's policy agenda. Voters appear to be seeking alternatives to the current administration's approach to economic management.