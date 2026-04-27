Animal Rights Activist Claims Police Witch-Hunt After Freeing Crayfish from Restaurant

Emma Smart, a 47-year-old eco-warrior, was convicted of criminal damage after stealing a crayfish from a Dorset restaurant and releasing it into the sea. The lobster, kept as a pet, likely died, and its tankmate succumbed to loneliness. Smart faces backlash for her actions, defending them as a protest against environmental destruction.

An animal rights activist who attempted to free a crayfish by stealing it from a restaurant and throwing it into the sea has claimed she was the victim of a police witch-hunt after being convicted of criminal damage .

Emma Smart, 47, stormed into Catch at the Old Fish Market in Weymouth, Dorset, believing the lobster was destined for the dinner plate. However, the creature, which was not on the menu and was kept as a pet for educational purposes, likely died upon hitting the cold harbour water. The restaurant's owner, Sean Cooper, condemned Smart's actions, blaming her for the subsequent death of the crayfish's tankmate, which reportedly died of loneliness.

Smart was given an eight-month conditional discharge and banned from approaching the restaurant for three years. She has since defended her actions, calling it a necessary act against a system harming the planet. Smart also criticized Cooper for pursuing legal action, accusing him of throwing a legal tantrum. She admitted to being in a mental health crisis at the time but showed no remorse for the animals' deaths.

Cooper maintained that video evidence proved Smart's aggression toward both the animal and a staff member. The incident has sparked debate over animal rights activism and the consequences of such actions





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Animal Rights Criminal Damage Eco-Warrior Police Witch-Hunt Environmental Activism

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