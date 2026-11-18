Jodie Wiederkehr sentenced to 60 days for hoax call at Ogle County rodeo. Judge cites resource strain as SHARK targets steer tailing laws in Illinois.

Animal rights activist Jodie Wiederkehr received a 60-day jail sentence after a jury convicted her of making false emergency reports about a shooting at an Ogle County rodeo. The Ogle County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident after the North Side resident reported gunfire to distract authorities from what she alleged was animal cruelty at the event.

Details of False Emergency Reports and Trial

Jodie Wiederkehr admitted in court that she deliberately placed erroneous calls to report a shooting during the May rodeo in the Rochelle area, located west of DeKalb. She stated that she remotely monitored the event using a drone and received play-by-play updates from a field team observing the rodeo activities. Wiederkehr claimed that steers were suffering from degloving injuries and physical abuse while horseback riders attempted to wrap their legs around the animals' tails to make them fall. Despite her assertions, the judge found her guilty of disorderly conduct and telephone harassment during a two-day trial that concluded in June.

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Activist Group Claims Judicial Precedent

Wiederkehr, who serves as the campaign director for SHARK - Showing Animals Respect and Kindness, argued that her actions were a desperate attempt to force law enforcement to address practices she believes violate the state's animal cruelty statute. She told the court that she had contacted the Ogle County Sheriff's Office multiple times via non-emergency lines to report the alleged abuses, but she claims the department refused to act. Consequently, she decided to make a fake shooting call to compel a police response. SHARK President Steve Hindi criticized the local legal approach, stating that State's Attorneys in other Illinois counties with steer tailing have taken action, whereas the Ogle County State's Attorney declined to prosecute the rodeo organizers.

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Judge Explains Sentencing and Resource Strain

Ogle County Judge Anthony Peska imposed the jail term, noting that the county does not possess unlimited law enforcement resources. The judge emphasized that a fabricated emergency call can divert deputies away from genuine crises, as there may only be two officers on duty for the entire county. Judge Peska described Wiederkehr as a coveted family member and friend but insisted that the sentence was necessary to set a standard for respecting emergency services. The prosecutor, Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock, supported the jail time, stating that the prosecution pursued justice regardless of the defendant's background and that the criminal act warranted the penalty.

Consequences for Activist and Legal Challenges

In addition to the 60-day incarceration, Jodie Wiederkehr was ordered to complete 60 hours of community service and serve one year of probation. With good-behavior credits, the jail term could potentially be reduced to 30 days. Wiederkehr expressed regret for the hoax call, describing herself as distraught at the time but embarrassed by her actions now. She cited an incident where a steer suffered a broken leg and was forced to hobble on a shattered limb, which she blamed on the lack of police intervention. Her lawyer, Chris Carraway, filed court papers labeling the case a vindictive prosecution and requested no jail time, with reports indicating that an appeal against the conviction or sentence is likely.