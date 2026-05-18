Animed is launching a 'Double Up' offer, where customers can get up to 50 per cent off a second item when they purchase two of selected products. The offer lasts until June 23, 2022, and there are deals on NCC products, VeggieDent Zen Fr3sh dog chews, andBugalugs salmon oil. Purchase two items to save and enjoy amazing discounts!

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. They love their pets with their whole hearts but pets are not easy on the wallets - that's why it's good to take advantage anytime you find an amazing deal.

And until June 23, Animed shoppers save up to 50 per cent off a second item when they purchase two of selected products from leading brands like Lily's Kitchen, Bugalugs, and more. If you've got an anxiety-ridden dog, or one that just needs to relax a little, these treats are sure to help. These contain L-theanine (a calming agent), help calm down dogs, and also help increase mental focus, making them an ideal treat for training.

Items mentioned include VeggieDent Zen Fr3sh Dog Chews, Shop Lily's Kitchen Tasty Cuts Mixed Multipack for Cats, Shop Animed is launching a 'Double Up' offer, Bugalugs Scottish Salmon Oil for Cats & Dogs, and the Bugalugs salmon oil. A few more can also be included based on the source text like the VeggieDent chews for dogs and Natures Menu salmon treats. Another amazing offer can be added for Vet Aquadent Fr3sh Water Additive for Dogs and Cats.

Always add a 'Shop' keyword and a product name like: Shop VeggieDent Zen Fr3sh Dog Chews or Shop Vet Aquadent Fr3sh Water Additive for Dogs and Cats





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animed Pet Supplies Double Up Offer Up To 50% Off Selected Products Lily's Kitchen Veggiedent Zen Fr3sh Dog Chews Shop Bugalugs Dog Chews Scotch Salmon Oil Salmon Oil

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