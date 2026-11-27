Two Albanian nationals face burglary charges over the alleged break-in at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the Prince and Princess of Wales's country estate.

An alleged burglar accused of breaking into the country estate of the Prince and Princess of Wales is reported to be a small boat migrant who entered Britain three times over the past four years. Arilen Ndoci, 32, is said to have crossed the Channel in a small boat and, on another occasion, flown into the country. He and fellow Albanian national Mirgen Doku, 34, are accused of breaking into Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The pair are accused of stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock from the home of Prince William and Catherine. Police were called to Anmer Hall, on the King's Sandringham Estate, shortly before 6pm on Monday after reports of suspicious activity, and they arrested the two suspects nearby.

Also read Two Men Charged After Attempted Burglary at Prince and Princess of Wales's Anmer Hall

Anmer Hall Break-In: How the Alleged Burglary Unfolded

Norfolk Police said the suspects were detained close to Anmer Hall after officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on the King's Sandringham Estate. Specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area.

Prosecutor John Cooper told the court that Ndoci and Doku were suspected of entering the property by going up a drain pipe and reaching a dressing room. He said a window frame on an upper floor was damaged when the burglars forced entry to a floor containing a dressing room, and that a messy search for items of value appeared to have taken place.

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Drone footage showed the suspects north of the hall, moving through woodland. Mr Cooper told the court that items including burglary tools had been discarded in the woodland at around 7.13pm, and that the items were consistent with burglary.

Home Office and Court Positions on the Suspects

The Home Office has described Ndoci and Doku as being in Britain illegally with no immigration status. A department spokesperson said both men are Albanian nationals with no valid leave or permission to be in the UK, and that officials would seek to remove foreign national offenders at the first opportunity.

The Sun has reported that Ndoci came to Britain illegally at least three times in the past four years, and that the pair most recently arrived six months before the alleged break-in. The Home Office was approached for comment on those claims. Doku, of South Kensington in west London, and Ndoci, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court charged with burglary and trespass on a protected site.

Both defendants spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth. They were supported by an Albanian interpreter via videolink, although the court heard that Ndoci speaks good English. A third suspect remains at large, according to the court.

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Royal Family Impact and Next Steps in the Case

Kensington Palace does not comment on security matters, but it confirmed that no members of the Royal Family were in the property at the time of the raid. Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children George, Charlotte and Louis were at their main home in Windsor. William was at Downing Street just hours later for talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham on shared priorities, such as homelessness.

Anmer Hall is a ten-bedroom Norfolk mansion that William and Catherine received as a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2011. The couple regularly spend weekends and holidays there. The suspects were remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court again on November 30.