Ann-Margret Recovering After Fall, Still Set for Awards Show Appearance

Legendary actress Ann-Margret is recovering from a recent fall that resulted in a broken elbow, but remains determined to keep moving forward. Despite the injury, the icon is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and continue her exercise routine. The article details her resilience and career highlights from the 1960s to the present.

Hollywood icon Ann-Margret was recently hospitalized following a fall at her home. The 84-year-old actress, celebrated for her roles in films such as ' Viva Las Vegas ,' sustained a broken elbow, as revealed in an interview with Parade magazine. This injury led to the cancellation of a scheduled autograph-signing appearance. The star, known for her resilient spirit, shared her determination to remain cautious to avoid further incidents. She has a history of falls, but has always demonstrated a get-up-and-go attitude. Ann-Margret shared a quote that epitomizes her outlook on life, a mantra of sorts, “Nothing's impossible I have found, for when my chin is on the ground. I pick myself up, I dust myself off, and I start all over again!”

Despite the setback, Ann-Margret is continuing her exercise routine, albeit with some modifications to accommodate her injury. Her trainer has adjusted her workouts to focus on exercises that do not put pressure on her injured elbow. She expresses that her trainer keeps her motivated and prevents her from succumbing to excuses. Ann-Margret is also scheduled to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards in New York City on May 16, a testament to her enduring impact on the entertainment industry. She remains a beloved figure and she is expected to attend.

The actress is a Swedish-American actress, dancer, and singer. She started her film career in the 1960s. She is known for several films, including Pocketful of Miracles (1961), State Fair (1962), Bye Bye Birdie (1963), and Viva Las Vegas (1964). Her notable works continued throughout the decades with appearances in Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Cincinnati Kid (1965), and Tommy (1975). She also appeared in Magic (1978), The Villain (1979), The Return of the Soldier (1982), Who Will Love My Children? (1983) and 52 Pick-Up (1986). She maintained her presence in the 1990s with films like Newsies (1992), Grumpy Old Men (1993), Grumpier Old Men (1995), and Any Given Sunday (1999). Later appearances included Taxi (2004) and The Break-Up (2006). She showcased her talent in Going in Style (2017).

Beyond her acting career, Ann-Margret is a skilled singer who has released multiple albums. In April 2023, she marked a career milestone with the release of her first rock album, 'Born to be Wild.' Ann-Margret's early career involved dance performances. She honed her skills at the Marjorie Young School of Dance and appeared on stage as a teenager. Before her film debut, Ann-Margret was a part of a performance group called the Suttletones, performing in Las Vegas. George Burns provided her with an important boost when he featured her in his show. She recorded with RCA Victor in 1961 and released her song 'Lost Love.' 'I Just Don't Understand', from her second album, reached the Billboard Top 40 in August 1961. She was also in Bye Bye Birdie in 1963. Her only charting album was Beauty and the Beard (1964). She had a screen test at 20th Century Fox in 1961. She was signed to a seven-year contract.

Her early roles include Pocketful of Miracles with Bette Davis and the 1962 remake of State Fair opposite Bobby Darin. The actress also starred with Dick Van Dyke, Bobby Rydell and Janet Leigh in Bye Bye Birdie (1963), which led to major success. Her film Viva Las Vegas (1964) with Elvis Presley led to a personal connection. She later starred in Kitten with a Whip, The Pleasure Seekers, Bus Riley's Back in Town, Once a Thief. She regained success with The Cincinnati Kid opposite Steve McQueen. She also starred in Made in Paris, The Swinger, and Murderers' Row. In 1970, she starred in R. P. M. alongside Anthony Quinn.





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