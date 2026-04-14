Ann-Margret Recovers from Home Fall, Prepares for Lifetime Achievement Award

Hollywood icon Ann-Margret is recovering from a fall that resulted in a broken elbow, but remains positive and focused on upcoming events, including the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards.

Hollywood icon Ann-Margret was recently taken to the hospital following a fall at her home this month. The 84-year-old actress, known for her iconic role in Viva Las Vegas , sustained a broken elbow, as revealed in an interview with Parade magazine. This injury unfortunately necessitated the cancellation of a scheduled autograph-signing appearance. The veteran performer shared that she is now focusing on her recovery, aiming to be extra cautious to avoid further incidents. Despite the setback, Ann-Margret maintains a positive outlook, referencing her resilient spirit and determination to overcome challenges. She shared a quote that epitomizes her approach to life, demonstrating her ability to bounce back from adversity. The actress has consistently demonstrated a commitment to staying active.

Even with the injury, Ann-Margret is continuing her exercise routines, albeit with modifications to accommodate her condition. Her trainer has adjusted her workouts to focus on activities that do not strain her elbow. She revealed that she is staying motivated with the support of her trainer who comes several times a week. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle, especially as she ages. Ann-Margret is eagerly anticipated to make an appearance at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards in New York City on May 16, where she will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is a testament to her illustrious career and enduring impact on the entertainment industry. The awards are dedicated to celebrating excellence in dance and musical theater, an area where she thrived. Her achievements go beyond acting, including singing and dancing.

Ann-Margret is a multi-talented Swedish-American actress, dancer, and singer, who captivated audiences throughout the 1960s and 1970s. She began her film career in the 1960s with roles in Pocketful of Miracles, State Fair, Bye Bye Birdie, and the legendary Viva Las Vegas, where she starred alongside Elvis Presley, with whom she had a relationship. Her filmography includes a vast array of genres, from dramatic roles in films like Carnal Knowledge and Tommy, to memorable performances in Magic, The Train Robbers and 52 Pick-Up. Her work continued through the 1990s and beyond, with appearances in Newsies, Grumpy Old Men, and Any Given Sunday, demonstrating her versatility. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a vast array of fellow stars.

Ann-Margret's music career is equally impressive. She has released several albums, and in April 2023, she released her first rock album, Born to be Wild. Her journey in the entertainment industry began with dance lessons and stage performances, including a time with the Suttletones, a performance group in Las Vegas. She was discovered and mentored by George Burns, leading to her recording contract and charting singles. Her first major hit came in 1961 with the song 'I Just Don't Understand'





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ann-Margret Health Accident Viva Las Vegas Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dog Chews Lithium Battery, Causing Burning Smell in Woolacombe HomeBraunton Fire Station responded to a call in Woolacombe, where a burning smell was traced to a lithium battery chewed by a dog. The incident highlights the growing risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and prompts a warning about safe storage.

Read more »

Four trendy H&M home accessories under £25 perfect for summerH&M stocks plenty of affordable pieces that look 'way more expensive'

Read more »

Ann Summers recall as 'risk of injuries' forces customers to 'stop using' productThe recalled product poses injury risks as customers have been told to return it.

Read more »

Ann Summers urgently recalls adult toy over injury riskAnyone with the product has been told to return it for a refund

Read more »

Man suspected of Molotov attack on Sam Altman's home charged with attempted murder: 20-year-old Texan also allegedly planned to kill everyone inside the OpenAI office building

Read more »

Ann-Margret Recovering After Fall, Still Set for Awards Show AppearanceLegendary actress Ann-Margret is recovering from a recent fall that resulted in a broken elbow, but remains determined to keep moving forward. Despite the injury, the icon is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and continue her exercise routine. The article details her resilience and career highlights from the 1960s to the present.

Read more »