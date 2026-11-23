More than 1,500 items from Ann Widdecombe's estate, including silver, art, and a 1941 fire engine, go to auction December 2-4. The sale follows the murder of the former MP.

The estate of Ann Widdecombe is officially entering the market for public acquisition following a comprehensive inventory of her personal effects. More than 1,500 distinct items, spanning fine silver, art, wine, and unique collectibles, are scheduled for auction from December 2 to December 4. The event will take place at Whittons Auctioneers & Valuers located in Honiton, Exeter. This dispersal of assets marks the end of an era for the possessions of the former Conservative Member of Parliament and minister.

Estate Inventory Details and Auction Schedule

Whittons Auctioneers has organized the vast collection into specific thematic sections to be sold across the three-day event. The first day features the liquidation of Ms Widdecombe's fine silver inventory alongside her private wine and spirit collections. Day two focuses on her artistic holdings, including pictures, photographs, and book collections, with a particular emphasis on a 'beautiful and deeply personal portrait' of the late politician. The final day is reserved for antiques, collectibles, and furniture that defined her home environment.

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The highest value lot is identified as an early 18th century Queen Anne provincial silver Monteith bowl. This piece carries a starting bid of £12,000, establishing it as the most expensive item in the catalog. Other notable lots include a two-wheel drive Ford tractor with a tipping trailer, which is expected to fetch approximately £1,200. The inventory also features bottles of vintage wine from the 1980s and sealed boxes of 1990 Dom Perignon champagne, reflecting the breadth of her accumulations.

Unique Collectibles and Personal Artifacts

Beyond traditional luxury goods, the auction includes eccentric items accumulated during Ms Widdecombe's colorful life and political career. These unusual lots range from two air pistols and a taxidermy puffer fish to a life-size wall poster of her 2010 Strictly Come Dancing partner, Anton Du Beke, wearing a dinner suit. A centerpiece of the collection is a 1941 Dennis 'Light-4' fire engine in pristine condition, complete with a ladder and hose, which stands as one of the most fantastical items available for purchase.

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A significant emotional highlight is a signed oil canvas portrait painted by Australian artist June Mendoza. The artwork depicts Ann Widdecombe in a relaxed moment at home, surrounded by her books and accompanied by her 'beloved' cat. Auctioneers described the piece as a particularly poignant inclusion, offering a glimpse of the person behind the familiar public figure. The portrait serves as a final artistic tribute to her domestic life before her death.

Property Valuation and Recent Market Activity

The liquidation of her personal effects coincides with the sale of her primary residence, 'Widdecombe's Rest'. This five-bedroom detached bungalow is listed for £900,000, representing a 50 per cent increase from the £600,000 she paid for the property in 2008. Located in the village of Haytor Vale in Devon, the home offers 'glorious views' and includes a swimming pool. She purchased the property, previously known as Thurlecot, two years after leaving the House of Commons to settle in the village.

The sale of the estate occurs four months after the tragic events of July 2026. Ms Widdecombe, aged 78, was found dead at her home at approximately 11:40 am on July 9. Devon and Cornwall Police determined that she had been attacked approximately 24 hours earlier in the kitchen of her bungalow. The investigation revealed she was hit over the head with a hammer 21 times, leading to her fatal injuries.

Criminal Investigation and Suspect Background

Joshua Kerry is currently accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe during the July incident. Court proceedings have revealed disturbing connections between the accused and other political figures in the United Kingdom. It was established that Joshua Kerry had attempted to break into the home of Nigel Farage one year prior to the murder. That earlier incident involved Kerry trying to batter down the Reform UK leader's front door while armed with lighter fluid in what was described as an act of terrorism.

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The circumstances surrounding the death have drawn attention from across the political spectrum, with tributes flooding in to commemorate the late politician. Ms Widdecombe remained active in public life after her parliamentary service, appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and entering the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2018. She was also an active participant in the Reform UK party during her retirement from Westminster. The auction represents the final commercial disposition of her legacy and possessions.