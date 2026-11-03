Ann Widdecombe's Dartmoor Home Listed at £900,000 Four Months After Murder

The Dartmoor bungalow where Ann Widdecombe was murdered is on sale for £900,000. Agents disclosed the 2026 killing in property details.

The detached five-bedroom bungalow in Devon where Ann Widdecombe suffered a fatal attack is now being marketed for £900,000. The property, known as Widdecombe's Rest, has been listed by estate agents Knight Frank just four months after the former politician was killed in July 2026.

Valued at half a million pounds more than its original purchase price, the home reflects a significant 50 per cent increase from the £600,000 paid in 2008. The listing includes a transparent disclosure regarding the tragic event, ensuring potential buyers are fully informed about the history of the site.

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Property Details and Market Positioning

Knight Frank describes the 5,100sq ft property as offering 'peace and privacy' while facing south and surrounded by gardens. The brochure highlights a swimming pool, stone paved terrace, and 'glorious long-distance views' over the surrounding countryside. Agents note the bungalow is within easy walking distance of the open moor in the village of Haytor Vale.

Although the property was originally called Thurlecot, Ann Widdecombe renamed it Widdecombe's Rest after purchasing it nearly two decades ago. The estate agents clarify that the home is being marketed under its previous name of Thurlecot to maintain clarity for prospective purchasers.

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The estate agency included a specific note in the property information section of their brochure. This statement reads: 'A significant event occurred at the property in 2026, involving the unlawful death of an occupant. Further details can be provided by the agent.' This disclosure confirms the brutal nature of the incident without providing graphic specifics in the initial listing.

Joshua Kerry and Terrorist Plot Details

Joshua Kerry is currently accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe and charged with a second offence of preparing terrorist acts. Court proceedings revealed that Kerry attempted to break into the home of Nigel Farage one year prior to the fatal attack. This earlier incident involved battering down the Reform UK leader's front door while armed with a bottle of lighter fluid.

Westminster Magistrates Court heard that the 28-year-old carried out online reconnaissance on prominent people and institutions between May 31, 2024, and July 8, 2026. This surveillance included specific research into Nigel Farage's home. Prosecutor Kashif Malik detailed how Kerry spent hours outside Farage's residence on April 20, 2025, before fleeing the scene.

Police traced a red Vauxhall Corsa believed to belong to Kerry. Investigators discovered the vehicle had traveled from Rotherham to the street where Nigel Farage lives, parking there for several hours before returning to South Yorkshire. The vehicle was later used to commit the fatal attack on Ann Widdecombe.

Investigation and Victim Timeline

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home at approximately 11:40 am on July 9, 2026. Devon and Cornwall Police stated she was attacked roughly 24 hours earlier. The investigation concluded she had been hit over the head with a hammer 21 times in the kitchen of the detached property.

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Authorities noted she had been scheduled to appear as an online guest on a Channel 5 show on the afternoon of her death but failed to appear. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum following the news of her death, which shocked the nation and sparked intense debate regarding the security of public figures.

Professional Background and Legacy

Ann Widdecombe retired from the House of Commons two years after acquiring the bungalow in 2008. She settled in Haytor Vale, Devon, where she became well loved by locals. Despite leaving Parliament, she remained active in public life through various media appearances and political roles.

Her television career included an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, partnered with Anton du Beke, and participation in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. She served as an MEP for South West England for the Brexit Party before associating with Reform UK. The house itself gained visibility through an episode of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House.

That hour-long episode originally aired in 2022 on Quest TV and was re-shown five days before Ann Widdecombe was found dead. Her extensive public presence and the high-profile nature of her murder have kept her story in the national consciousness. The sale of her home marks a new chapter in the legal and personal aftermath of the tragic events of 2026.