Anna Faris on Her Divorce, Podcast, and Resilience

Anna Faris candidly recalled her emotional struggles during her 2018 divorce from Chris Pratt and how launching her podcast helped her regain a sense of purpose and connection. She also discussed the impact of her two decades in the spotlight and her enduring connection with fans.

The actress, Anna Faris , reflected on her 2018 divorce from Chris Pratt after eight years of marriage, admitting she was struggling emotionally at the time.

Launching and hosting her popular podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, helped her regain a sense of purpose and connection as she adjusted to life after the split. Despite having a constant desire to connect with people, she didn't disclose a lot on the podcast. The experience also helped her reimagine her future. At the time of the split, the split attracted significant public attention, something Anna now says she was able to weather thanks to her resilience.

Today, both Anna and Chris have found happiness again, with Chris marrying author Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and Anna marrying cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021





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Anna Faris Divorce Podcast Resilience Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger Michael Barrett

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