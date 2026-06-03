Anna Faris Returns to 'Scary Movie' Franchise After 20-Year Hiatus, Calls Role a 'Personal Celebration' Amid Personal Loss

Anna Faris is reprising her role as Cindy Campbell in Scary Movie 6. The actress discusses her surprise return, her belief that her career was slowing down, and how the opportunity became a source of healing after losing her home in the Palisades Fire. The Wayans brothers also return to the franchise they created.

Anna Faris is making a return to the big screen, reprising her iconic role as Cindy Campbell in the upcoming Scary Movie 6 , marking her first appearance in the horror parody franchise in two decades.

The announcement comes after a period where the 49-year-old actress had come to terms with the possibility of her Hollywood career winding down. Faris, who has not starred in a major theatrical film since 2022's The Estate and whose last leading role was in the 2018 remake of Overboard, shifted much of her focus to television over the past ten years.

She became a familiar face through her voice work on The Simpsons and her co-leading role on the CBS sitcom Mom, which concluded in 2020. The change in her career trajectory began in early 2025 when she received a call from Shawn and Marlon Wayans, the creators of the Scary Movie series, inviting her to rejoin the franchise that launched her to fame. Faris's return is emotionally significant, coinciding with a profound personal loss.

In January 2025, her home was destroyed in the devastating Palisades Fire, a wildfire that claimed nine lives and consumed more than 5,000 homes in the Los Angeles area. She described the period after the fire as a time of deep reflection, a process of "taking stock" of her life. Against this backdrop, the invitation to return to Scary Movie felt like a lifeline and an opportunity for gratitude.

"So to have this opportunity to thank them - I got to thank them every day," she told Entertainment Weekly, referring to the Wayans brothers. "They were probably really annoyed with me. " This return is not just a professional comeback but also a personal healing journey, allowing her to properly express her appreciation to the brothers who gave her a breakthrough early in her career.

Scary Movie 6, set for release on June 6, 2026, marks a triumphant reunion for the original creative forces. Shawn and Marlon Wayans, who co-starred, co-wrote, and produced the first two films, are back as producers, co-writers, and stars after being absent from the third, fourth, and fifth installments due to disputes over compensation and creative control. Faris, alongside Regina Hall, completes the return of a core original cast member.

The actress expressed immense pride in the franchise, stating that Hollywood never fully understood the unique, human appeal of the Scary Movies.

"There's something electric about what the Wayans Brothers have," she remarked. Faris frames this sequel as a personal victory and a celebration for the brothers, emphasizing that the mere experience of making the film was deeply fulfilling, regardless of its eventual reception.

"It didn't matter what happened, how the movie was received. At the moment, it felt so good for me personally," she said, describing it as a special, healing, and grateful time in her life





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Anna Faris Scary Movie 6 Wayans Brothers Cindy Campbell Hollywood Comeback Palisades Fire Film Franchise Comedy

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