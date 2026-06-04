Anna Faris's Son Jack Pratt Steals the Spotlight at Scary Movie 6 Premiere

Actress Anna Faris was joined by her 13-year-old son Jack Pratt at the red-carpet premiere of Scary Movie 6 in Los Angeles. The event marked Faris's return to the horror parody franchise two decades after she was last featured in Scary Movie 4. Jack, who bears a striking resemblance to both of his celebrity parents, looked sharp in a navy suit with a well-tailored cut and horn-rimmed sunglasses. Faris stunned in a shimmering halter dress that highlighted her astounding figure, and the two shared an emotional moment on the red carpet. The actress's personal life has been making headlines in recent years, including her marriage to cinematographer Michael Barrett and her ex-husband Chris Pratt's relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Anna Faris had a special guest at Wednesday night's red-carpet premiere of Scary Movie 6 : her 13-year-old son Jack Pratt . It was a rare sighting of the 49-year-old actress with Jack - whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt - as she tends to keep him out of the spotlight.

But Jack joined her at the premiere in Los Angeles to celebrate her return to the horror parody franchise two decades after she was last featured in Scary Movie 4. The movies may be filled with wall-to-wall gags, but there was nothing funny about Faris's stunning little black gown. The shimmering halter dress was covered in sequins and featured a sizzling sleeveless and backless design that highlighted her astounding figure.

The blond beauty kept her platinum locks tied back, with her bangs swept to the sides to frame her elegantly made-up face, and she added to her stature with a pair of black platform heels. Anna Faris had a special guest at Wednesday night's red-carpet premiere of Scary Movie 6: her 13-year-old son Jack Pratt.

It was a rare sighting of the 49-year-old actress with Jack - whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt - as she tends to keep him out of the spotlight. Jack joined her at the premiere in LA to celebrate her return to the franchise two decades after Scary Movie 4. Jack, who bore a striking resemblance to both of his celebrity parents, also looked sharp in a navy suit with a well-tailored cut.

The nepo baby dressed it down with brilliant white sneakers, which he complemented with his white shirt by ditching the tie, and he completed the dress-casual look with horn-rimmed sunglasses. His mother couldn't hold back her emotions, and she proudly embraced Jack on the red carpet. Faris met her ex-husband back in 2007 - around when she was divorcing her first husband - when they starred together in the '80s-set romantic comedy Take Me Home Tonight.

The two, who played romantic interests in the film, first came face-to-face at a table read in 2007. Take Me Home Tonight was ultimately shelved by its studio until 2011, at which point it bombed and received middling reviews, but Faris and Pratt had already tied the knot two years earlier.

They welcomed Jack in 2012, but his birth was a tense time for the new parents, as he spent a month in the hospital after being born nine weeks premature. Faris and Pratt's marriage crumbled in 2017, when they announced their separation, and the Guardians Of The Galaxy star filed for divorce the following year. Faris stunned in a shimmering halter dress that was covered in sequins and featured a sizzling sleeveless and backless design that highlighted her astounding figure.

She wore her platinum bangs swept to the sides to frame her elegantly made-up face, and she added to her stature with a pair of black platform heels. Faris also accessorized with stylish slim-frame sunglasses. Jack, who bore a striking resemblance to both of his celebrity parents, also looked sharp in a navy suit with a well-tailored cut.

The nepo baby dressed it down with brilliant white sneakers, which he complemented with his white shirt by ditching the tie, and he completed the dress-casual look with horn-rimmed sunglasses. His mother couldn't hold back her emotions, and she proudly embraced Jack on the red carpet. Faris met Jack's dad, Chris Pratt, in 2007, and they wed in 2009. Jack, who was born nine weeks premature, stayed in the hospital for a month after he was born in 2012.

The couple later separated in 2017, and Pratt filed for divorce in 2018; pictured together in 2017 in Hollywood. Pratt later married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and they went on to welcome three more children: daughters Lyla, five; Eloise, four; and son Ford, 18 months. Faris was also joined by her third husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she met in 2017 on the set of her comedy remake Overboard.

Jack's parents both later remarried, with his father starting up a relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the oldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, in 2018. The lovebirds married in 2019, and they welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria, five, in 2020, followed by Eloise Christina, four, in 2022. Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first son, Ford Fitzgerald, now 18 months, in November 2024.

Following her split from Pratt, Faris struck up a relationship in 2017 with the cinematographer Michael Barrett, who lensed her comedy remake Overboard. In 2020, she confirmed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that they had gotten engaged, and in 2021 she revealed that they had had a quiet courthouse wedding in Washington State. The couple dealt with a tragedy last year when their Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the LA Fires of January 2025.





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Anna Faris Jack Pratt Scary Movie 6 Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger Michael Barrett

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