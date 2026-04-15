Anna Kendrick's 2014 Interview Resurfaces Amidst Katy Perry Controversy

A 2014 interview clip featuring Anna Kendrick has resurfaced, in which she describes a 'weird' encounter with Katy Perry at the Grammys. The clip has gained traction amid accusations of sexual assault against Perry by Ruby Rose, which Perry denies. This has led to further debate around Perry's behavior, career, and public image.

A resurfaced interview from 2014 featuring Anna Kendrick has gained renewed attention, coinciding with recent allegations against Katy Perry . In the interview, which originally aired on Conan O'Brien's talk show, Kendrick recounts an encounter with Perry at the 2014 Grammys, describing it as 'weird.' Kendrick stated that Perry 'finger-banged my cleavage' during the event. This statement has resurfaced and is now circulating widely online, prompting fresh discussion. Kendrick's account of the event was delivered with a mix of surprise and humor, reflecting a lighthearted tone, yet the nature of the interaction has sparked a wave of responses given the current context. The Daily Mail has sought comments from representatives for both Kendrick and Perry to provide further context and insights.

The resurgence of this clip has occurred amidst heightened scrutiny surrounding Perry. This is primarily due to accusations of sexual assault leveled against her by actress Ruby Rose. Rose claims the incident occurred in a Melbourne nightclub when she was in her early twenties and has taken nearly two decades to speak out publicly. Perry has vehemently denied these allegations, with a representative calling them 'dangerous, reckless lies.' The representative has pointed out Rose's history of making public allegations on social media, which have often been denied by those named. The claims have reignited a conversation about Perry's behavior and career. The incident has taken center stage in the public discourse, prompting intense debate across platforms. This has led to critical examination of both the allegations made by Rose and the resurfaced statements made by Kendrick, forcing a public reckoning concerning the matter.

Adding further complexity to the situation, the accusations against Perry come at a time when her career has seemingly taken a downward turn. There has been a debate about Perry's public image and her decisions. Last year, she faced criticism for her involvement in a Blue Origin space flight, which was seen by some as a misstep. Perry also recently experienced personal setbacks, including a split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. These events, combined with the accusations from Rose and the resurfacing of the Kendrick interview, have created a perfect storm of public scrutiny. The unfolding situation presents significant challenges for Perry's reputation and her future prospects in the entertainment industry. The convergence of these factors underscores the evolving nature of public perception and the delicate balance between personal and professional life in the spotlight.





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Katy Perry Anna Kendrick Ruby Rose Sexual Assault Allegations Conan O'brien

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