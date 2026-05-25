Anna Maxwell Martin rules out cameo in Amandaland, reflects on Motherland legacy and personal loss

The actress behind Julia explains why she won’t appear in the Motherland spin‑off, praises the original show’s run, shares her daughters’ comedy preferences and opens up about grief after ex‑husband Roger Michell’s death.

Anna Maxwell Martin , best known for her portrayal of the over‑worked mother Julia in the BBC comedy Motherland , has definitively closed the door on any future cameo in the series’ spin‑off Amandaland .

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 49‑year‑old actress reflected on the original show’s six‑year run from 2016 to 2022, describing it as a project that reached a natural conclusion after three series. She said the cast and crew were not sad to say goodbye because they felt they had delivered quality work and were proud of what they had achieved.

While praising Amandaland – which reunites Lucy Punch, Joanna Lumley and Phillippa Dunne as Amanda, Felicity and Anne – Maxwell Martin made it clear that the new series was ‘their show’ and she had no intention of appearing in it.

"I’m so pleased Amandaland has been a success," she told the newspaper, before adding succinctly, "No, it’s their show. " The actress also opened up about her family’s relationship with Motherland. She has two teenage daughters, Maggie, 16, and Nancy, 14, with her late ex‑husband Roger Michell. The girls, she said, prefer comfort comedies such as Derry Girls, Gavin and Stacey, and the American version of The Office, and find Motherland "mortifying" to watch.

"Julia is a full‑cringe character and I’d do anything to make her even more spine‑churningly cringe," Maxwell Martin explained, noting that the stress of parenting could be framed as either drama or comedy with equally potent results. In a separate interview with The Guardian, the actress reflected on the post‑Motherland achievements of her former co‑stars. She highlighted Diane Morgan’s own show and Paul Ritter’s involvement, lauding Amandaland as “fantastic”.

When asked why she never visited the Amandaland set, she joked, "I even asked Lucy recently, 'Can I come along to the Amandaland set, just for the day?

' But she said no." Maxwell Martin also recounted a tense moment early in her career when she auditioned for Motherland in a surly mood. Exhausted by early motherhood and feeling her career had hit a low point, she recalled telling her agent she did not want to return for a second audition.

To her surprise she received a call the next day confirming the producers liked her, despite her attitude, and that Graham Linehan was actually "a bit scared of you" – a quality that ultimately helped shape Julia’s on‑screen persona. The interview also touched on her personal loss.

Roger Michell, a filmmaker known for Notting Hill, Enduring Love and the BBC drama The Buddha Of Suburbia, died suddenly of a heart attack in 2021, a year after the couple announced their separation. Maxwell Martin, who married Michell in 2010, described their post‑split relationship as amicable and said his death left her with a profound sense of grief while she continued to balance work, motherhood and the challenges of single parenthood.

"Grief is grief, isn’t it? I’ve just got to navigate it, parenting, earning a living, doing life, helping the girls thrive as best I can," she said. Despite the lingering affection for Motherland and the ongoing success of its spin‑off, Anna Maxwell Martin’s decision remains firm: she will not be returning to the universe of Julia, Amanda, Felicity or Anne, leaving fans of both series to accept her graceful exit





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