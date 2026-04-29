Anna Maxwell Martin Unrecognisable in Racy Look at Star City Launch

Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin stunned at the launch of her new Apple TV show, Star City, sporting a bold and glamorous look. The series, a spin-off of For All Mankind, explores the Soviet space program and premieres on May 29th.

Anna Maxwell Martin , renowned for her role in the beloved BBC comedy Motherland , showcased a strikingly different image at the launch of her new Apple TV show, Star City , on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actress stunned attendees with a daring and glamorous ensemble, appearing almost unrecognizable in a black lace mini skirt paired with a leather shirt featuring distinctive fluted sleeves. Completing the look were opaque stockings and elegant suede stiletto heels, complemented by a sophisticated makeup application and a sleek updo. This bold fashion choice marks a significant departure from her portrayal of the often-harried Julia in Motherland, demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Star City, a spin-off of the critically acclaimed For All Mankind, is set to premiere on the streaming service on May 29th. The series delves into the intricate world of the Soviet space program, following the lives of cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers as they navigate the challenges and complexities of space exploration during a pivotal period in history.

The launch event saw Anna joined by fellow cast member Rhys Ifans and Lyudmilla Raskova, further highlighting the show's international appeal and the caliber of talent involved. Maxwell Martin’s journey to success hasn’t always been straightforward. She recently recounted a particularly candid audition experience for Motherland, revealing she initially approached the opportunity with a less-than-enthusiastic attitude.

At a low point in her career and grappling with the demands of early motherhood, she admitted to being 'livid' and 'horrible' during the audition process. Her primary desire at the time was to be at home with her children, leading to a surly demeanor that surprisingly worked in her favor. To her astonishment, she received a call back, prompting her to question the need for a second audition.

It was then revealed that the show’s creator, Graham Linehan, was somewhat intimidated by her initial performance – a reaction that ultimately aligned perfectly with the character of Julia. This anecdote underscores Maxwell Martin’s honesty and self-awareness, as well as the unconventional path that led to one of her most celebrated roles. She expressed immense pride in the success of her Motherland co-stars, particularly Lucy Punch and her spin-off series, Amandaland, which is eagerly anticipated for its Christmas special.

However, she playfully lamented her exclusion from the new series, jokingly inquiring about a guest appearance on the Amandaland set, only to be politely declined. The future of the original Motherland series remains uncertain. Diane Morgan, who plays the character of Liz, recently confirmed that the show would not be returning, despite continued requests from devoted fans. She shared this news with RadioTimes in February 2024, acknowledging the disappointment of many viewers who frequently inquire about a potential revival.

While the core Motherland series may be concluding, the universe continues to expand with the success of Amandaland, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the show’s characters and comedic style. Anna Maxwell Martin’s involvement in Star City represents a new chapter in her career, showcasing her ability to tackle diverse roles and contribute to high-profile projects.

The series promises a compelling narrative and a glimpse into a lesser-explored aspect of the space race, offering a fresh perspective on a historical period often dominated by American narratives. With a talented cast and a captivating premise, Star City is poised to become another significant addition to Maxwell Martin’s impressive body of work, further solidifying her position as one of the UK’s most versatile and respected actresses.

The show’s focus on the Soviet space program provides a unique backdrop for exploring themes of ambition, innovation, and the human cost of progress, promising a thought-provoking and visually stunning viewing experience





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Anna Maxwell Martin Star City Motherland Apple TV Rhys Ifans Soviet Space Program For All Mankind Diane Morgan Amandaland

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