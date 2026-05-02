Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Unveils Dramatic New Look at Kentucky Derby Gala

Dannielynn Birkhead, 19, debuted a 'goth-rock' style with a pixie cut and black gown at the Barnstable Brown Gala, showcasing her evolving personal style alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. This marks a departure from previously honoring her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith's, fashion choices.

Dannielynn Birkhead , the 19-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith , showcased a striking new look at the Barnstable Brown Gala , a prestigious event preceding the Kentucky Derby .

Accompanied by her father, Larry Birkhead, she debuted a short, dark-tipped pixie cut and a black, semi-sheer gown from Punk Rave, embracing a 'goth-rock' aesthetic. This appearance marks a significant shift from her previous style, which often involved honoring her mother's iconic fashion choices. Birkhead enthusiastically shared photos and comments on Instagram, praising his daughter's confidence and evolving sense of style.

This year's gala appearance is particularly noteworthy as it follows a tradition of Dannielynn acknowledging her mother's legacy at the event. Last year, she famously wore the same black halter gown Anna Nicole Smith had worn to the gala in 2004, creating a poignant 'full circle' moment.

However, this year, Dannielynn deliberately chose to express her individuality, opting for a look that reflects her personal taste. Birkhead recounted that she specifically requested an 'edgy and cool' hairstyle, and while initially apprehensive, he ultimately supported her decision. He emphasized that this is Dannielynn 'coming into her own' and establishing her own identity separate from her mother's public image.

The photographer also noted that Dannielynn has been exploring a 'different style' this year, and this outfit is a clear demonstration of that exploration. Anna Nicole Smith's untimely death in 2007 at the age of 39, ruled as an accidental drug overdose, left a lasting impact. Dannielynn's early life was marked by a highly publicized paternity dispute, ultimately resolved through DNA testing confirming Larry Birkhead as her biological father.

The father-daughter duo have consistently attended the Kentucky Derby and related events, navigating the complexities of fame and remembrance. Dannielynn's recent fashion choices suggest a growing desire to forge her own path while respectfully acknowledging her mother's memory. The gala appearance serves as a visible symbol of this transition, showcasing a young woman confidently embracing her individuality and style





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