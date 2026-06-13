Anna Öhrling on Building Brands with Purpose, Embracing Change, and the Value of Junior Talent

Anna Öhrling, co-founder and CEO of Onward, an impact agency guided by sustainability, social impact, and storytelling, discusses building brands with purpose, the value of junior talent, and the strength to be found in embracing change.

Anna Öhrling is the co-founder and CEO of Onward , an impact agency guided by sustainability, social impact, and storytelling. With a background in advertising, Anna led sustainability strategy at Revolt, working with a passion for balancing commercial creativity with genuine impact.

As part of our 5 Questions series, I caught up with Anna to discuss building brands with purpose, the value of junior talent, and the strength to be found in embracing change. A mentor once told me the smartest move was to find a great company and grow within it. Post-2008, the advertising industry was never going to be the same. The risk of going out on your own just wasn't worth it.

And honestly? He had a point. Add post-Covid, post-AI, post-cost-of-living-crisis, post-all-the-wars to the argument and the case for stability only gets stronger. A great company with great people, growing a stable salary and pension – that's sound, considered, all-round sensible advice.

What's the hill you'll die on when it comes to advertising? It’s so tempting right now to just let AI do the things juniors used to do. I get it, it’s cheaper and faster and easier. But the thing is, we’re losing something we can’t get back: the curiosity, the person who hasn’t yet learned what’s ‘not done’.

The one who asks the obvious question that everyone else stopped asking years ago because they’d been taught not to. That’s exactly where the industry renews itself, where freshness comes from. If we stop hiring juniors, we’re letting down a generation, whilst also quietly switching our own lights off too. The business of running a business.

Anyone who wants to grow within an agency, do freelance work, or set up their own thing deserves to learn the basics: client relationships, cash flow, contracts, hiring, new business and margins. Creatives are usually incredibly curious, intelligent people who – in my experience – feel genuinely empowered when they understand how a business actually works. I think it's high time to bring them into the fold. Give them something useful that extends beyond your product.

Something that makes their day a little bit better. And do it with enough creative spark that they actually notice. Every plan, every certainty of 'this is where I'm going', has been subject to change. My life has genuinely been a series of moments where I’ve looked at something I’d built, or chosen, or believed, and thought: actually, no. This isn’t right anymore.

And it’s always (eventually) led somewhere better. I left traditional advertising after years in it to go back and get my MSc in Sustainability and Social Innovation. I ran a consultancy on my own, then co-founded Onward when I realised I wanted partners to do it with. I left the UK, having never got over Brexit, and moved to Amsterdam.

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With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name





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Onward Impact Agency Sustainability Social Impact Storytelling Advertising Creatives Junior Talent Client Relationships Cash Flow Contracts Hiring New Business Margins AI Brexit Amsterdam Sustainability And Social Innovation Consultancy Co-Founder Partners Building Brands With Purpose Embracing Change Value Of Junior Talent

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