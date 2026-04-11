AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani Announce Engagement After Romantic Christmas Day Proposal

Actress AnnaLynne McCord and former rugby player Danny Cipriani are engaged, with the proposal taking place on Christmas Day at McCord's Los Angeles home. The couple, who have a history of on-again, off-again dating, shared the joyous news with People magazine, including details of the romantic proposal and their future plans.

Actress AnnaLynne McCord, known for her role in 90210, and former rugby player Danny Cipriani are engaged, marking a joyous chapter in their on-again, off-again relationship. The proposal took place on Christmas Day at McCord's Los Angeles home, surrounded by their loved ones, setting the stage for a heartwarming celebration of their love.

The news broke through an exclusive interview with People magazine, where McCord shared intimate details of the proposal, including her emotional reaction and the beautiful setting. Cipriani presented McCord with a stunning 15-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring, adding a touch of glamour to the already romantic moment. The couple's journey to engagement has been a winding road, having first met on the dating app Raya around a decade ago. Their relationship has seen several periods of togetherness and separation, culminating in a reunion in the summer of the previous year. The news of their engagement signals a significant commitment from both, as they look forward to building their future together. The proposal was not just a surprise for McCord, but also a meticulously planned event, organized to include her closest friends who witnessed the special moment via Zoom. Their families and friends were all present. The couple also revealed plans of a celebratory getaway to Cambodia following the proposal, and the pair recently posed for a stunning photoshoot, revealing the engagement news. The couple, in a photoshoot with the publication, were visibly affectionate, radiating joy and excitement about their upcoming wedding. McCord and Cipriani's story is one of second chances and enduring love. They have navigated the challenges of a long-distance relationship and previous breakups, ultimately finding their way back to each other. Their engagement is a testament to the strength of their bond. The interview with People magazine revealed additional details about the proposal, including the preparations made by Cipriani and the involvement of McCord's sisters, Rachel and Angel. The engagement followed a few months after Cipriani's romantic birthday message to McCord on social media, in which he expressed his deep affection and admiration for her. Furthermore, the engagement comes after a period of instability in the relationship, with the couple going separate ways and taking time apart before finding their way back to each other once again. The couple's journey is a beautiful example of how love can evolve and endure through various phases, and their engagement is a moment to be cherished by their fans and loved ones. The proposal itself, and the moments leading up to it, are filled with charming details. McCord's initial resistance to the idea of getting ready to go to the cinema, followed by her sisters' insistence and the eventual reveal of the romantic setting. The rose petals scattered everywhere, forming a heart shape, was just one aspect of the proposal. The proposal was also a reflection of Cipriani's effort and thoughtfulness. He wanted the proposal to be special. The couple appears to be very happy. Their fans will surely be looking forward to the next steps





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