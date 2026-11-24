AnnaLynne McCord shares how her Days of Our Lives casting rescued her from financial hardship, despite wedding crowdfunding backlash.

AnnaLynne McCord, an actress on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives, has disclosed that securing her role on the series resolved a severe period of financial instability. The 39-year-old performer explained that the job offer arrived on the same day she received a distressing notification regarding her ability to meet credit card obligations.

Financial Crisis and Career Pivot

Mccord detailed the specific moment in an interview with Hollywood Hills Magazine when she received a call from Marnie, the casting director for Days of Our Lives. She accepted the position immediately, recognizing the desperate necessity of the opportunity. Prior to that afternoon, she had been confronting the reality of being unable to pay bills, a situation that left her questioning her basic financial survival.

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The actress noted that the entertainment industry is unpredictable, where professionals can experience high highs and then face sudden downward shifts. She reflected on the sobering nature of working in a field where career stability is often temporary, making the transition from uncertainty to employment a significant relief for her personal well-being.

Role of Catherina Greene and Industry Reflections

Upon joining the cast of Days of Our Lives, Mccord was assigned the character of Catherina Cat Greene. She described the experience as providing continuous lessons about the nature of the industry and the character of its professionals. She stated that the production environment felt like a family, emphasizing that the colleagues genuinely cared about her health and overall welfare.

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This sense of community contributed to her feeling at home within the production. Mccord expressed that the role offered a reset in her career perspective, challenging her previous assumptions about industry dynamics. She found the supportive atmosphere to be a stark contrast to the isolation she felt during her financial struggles.

Emmy Nomination and Career Renaissance

Mccord received recognition for her performance by earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series. She interpreted this nomination as a symbolic rebirth and a renaissance following the challenges she overcame. The honor validated her transition from a period of financial crisis to a position of professional respect and creative fulfillment.

This nomination added to her extensive resume, which includes previous roles on Ugly Betty and Greek. She also held a recurring role as Naomi Clark on 90210 from 2008 to 2013. The Daytime Emmy recognition highlighted her continued relevance and success in the television industry after her pivot to soap operas.

Wedding Crowdfunding Controversy

Despite her professional successes, Mccord faced public backlash regarding her marriage to Danny Cipriani. The couple wed in August in Los Angeles after launching a crowdfunding campaign to cover their $13,000 wedding expenses. The initiative, hosted on Honeyfund, allowed guests to donate amounts between $100 and $600 towards specific elements such as flowers, cake, and drinks.

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Mccord revealed that she received death threats and harsh criticism after the wedding wishlist was made public. She explained that she initially believed the link was private and shared it only after guests inquired about gift preferences. She stated that she had no need for traditional home gifts because she already owned many items, including blenders.

Some donors contributed small amounts solely to leave negative comments on the page. Mccord described the experience as painful, noting that some people called her despicable and accused her of trying to extort money. She expressed shock that individuals would give money to insult her and her husband rather than support their celebration. The controversy occurred while she was simultaneously establishing her career on Days of Our Lives.