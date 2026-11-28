The Anne Frank Trust faces backlash for charging private school pupils £450 for workshops while offering them free to state schools. Critics call the policy hypocritical.

Members of the Anne Frank Trust are facing intense scrutiny after the charity was accused of practicing the very discrimination it campaigns against. The organization has launched educational workshops that are completely free for pupils attending state-funded schools. In contrast, students from private independent schools are required to pay a fee of £450 for each day of these educational sessions. This pricing structure has ignited a fierce debate regarding fairness, equity, and the consistency of the charity's stated mission to combat prejudice and bias in British society.

Pricing Structure Sparks Outrage

The core controversy centers on the divergent pricing models applied to two distinct sectors of the British education system. While state school children can access the anti-bias curriculum at no cost, independent school students face a daily charge of £450. This financial barrier has led opponents to argue that the charity is creating a two-tier system that inherently favors one group over another. The Anne Frank Trust, which counts Queen Camilla as its patron, states that the lessons are designed to teach young people about key ideas such as stereotypes and unconscious bias.

Also read Thomas Frank has already unlocked Jorgen Strand Larsen, early Crystal Palace data is proof

Charity Raises Millions Despite Criticism

The financial standing of the Anne Frank Trust highlights the scale of the operation and the resources available to the organization. The trust, which takes its name from the teenage Jewish diarist killed in the Holocaust, raised more than £1.6 million in the previous year alone. Since 2020, it has received more than £1.1 million in government funding. Additionally, the organization was awarded grants of over £70,000 from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to run education workshops in the capital. It also receives regular, substantial donations from individuals and family trusts, including The Bloom Foundation.

Critics Label Policy Hypocritical

Tony Perry, from the campaign group Education not Taxation, has strongly condemned the fee structure as astonishingly hypocritical. He noted that the trust has spent more than 30 years teaching children to challenge prejudice and stereotypes. Perry argued that by implementing a fee that targets private school students, the organization has fallen into the trap it claims to fight. He suggested that charging private schoolchildren more than state schoolchildren for access to events and programmes blatantly discriminates against them and feeds into a national class war.

Advertisement

Educators Question Consistency

Christine Cunniffe, head of the independent LVS School in Ascot, has also voiced concerns about the policy. She stated that the decision to offer free training to state schools while charging independent schools raises serious questions about consistency with the trust's principles. Cunniffe emphasized that the charity should be careful not to make assumptions about children or their families simply because of the school they attend. Her comments reflect a broader sentiment among some educators that financial assumptions should not dictate access to critical educational resources.

Trust Defends Financial Model

In response to the mounting criticism, a spokesman for the Anne Frank Trust defended the fee structure. The organization stated that some independent schools are able to contribute to the cost, which helps them reach even more young people. The spokesman clarified that no school is ever turned away for financial reasons and that payment is not a condition of participation. This policy is not unique to the trust, as other cultural institutions like the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre have also been revealed to charge groups from private schools more than state schools for visits.

Wider Educational Impact and Reach

Despite the controversy, the Anne Frank Trust continues to have a significant reach across the country. Last year, its workshops, online programmes, and peer education programme reached more than 132,000 children. The education provided goes beyond teaching about anti-Semitism. The curriculum focuses on all forms of prejudice, including workshops on gender inequality, homophobia, Islamophobia, transphobia, anti-Black racism, and ableism. The annual lunch hosted by TV host Rob Rinder raised £680,000 this year, further bolstering the charity's ability to fund these extensive outreach efforts.