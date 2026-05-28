Anne Hathaway Addresses Facelift Speculation in Elle UK Cover Story

Anne Hathaway addressed speculation that she might have had a facelift in her Elle UK cover story, responding to fans who had been misled by an Instagram video showcasing a trick her hairstylist uses to give her face a lifted appearance.

Anne Hathaway sent temperatures soaring with a steamy new photoshoot and cover story for Elle. The 43-year-old Oscar winner posed for a moody aquatic shoot shortly after she finally addressed speculation that she might have had a facelift in Elle UK.

In addition to posing for the cover story for the magazine's Summer 2026 The Epic Issue: Women of The Odyssey, Hathaway also appeared in Elle's Clothes of Our Lives series to share some of her biggest fashion moments over the years. Hathaway was dressed in revealing teal and aquamarine ensembles as she was showered with rain.

She posed for the cover shot – which was shot by the Canadian photographer Norman Jean Roy – in a casual Fendi bodysuit with a gleaming bracelet, earrings and a ring from Bulgari. Hathaway sported a blue-tinted smoky eye in several photos, including another one in which she wore a straw-like teal dress from Stella McCartney that hung dramatically off one shoulder. Anne Hathaway sent temperatures soaring with a steamy new photoshoot and cover story for Elle this month.

She posed for the cover story for the magazine's Summer 2026 The Epic Issue: Women of The Odyssey. She let her long brunette locks cascade down her shoulders, framing her elegantly made-up face. The Odyssey star looked as if she had gone topless in another photo that broke the fourth wall and revealed the studio trappings, but she was covered up by a flesh-colored C'est Jeanne bodysuit.

Hathaway was soaked by a stream of water while covering up with an aquamarine Tom Ford skirt that was starting to get soaked. Similar studio shots put Hathaway in a pale green Mugler dress with an enormous feathered Celia Kritharioti headdress featuring long green feathers. Closer shots on the other side of the mini-waterfall showed a dark, distorted view of the actress, while one featured her face perfectly framed by a break in the wall of water.

Other dramatic photos showed her writhing around in a pool of water while gazing into the camera. The film star was dressed in a green semi-sheer Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress with frills covering her bust. Hathaway changed things up in another photo in which she splashed around in a puddle and raised her arms to the sky while wearing a textured dark blue Giorgio Armani bodysuit.

She beamed in a tasteful powder-blue double-breasted jacket and flared beige slacks as she chatted about some of her most iconic looks for Elle's Clothes of Our Lives series. Hathaway used her cover story as an opportunity to respond to speculation from fans about a possible facelift. The speculation swelled in March after she posted an Instagram video showcasing a trick her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, uses to give her face a lifted appearance.

In the clip, she demonstrated how Orlando would create two hidden braids near her temples as a means of giving the eye area a little extra lift when creating her hairstyle. Soon after she posted the video, speculation that Anne had undergone a facelift began to circulate online, but in her interview with ELLE, she said she found the rumors to be 'distracting.

' Posing for the July/August cover issue, she said: 'I wouldn't say pointed. But we're at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it's not





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Anne Hathaway Elle UK Facelift Speculation Instagram Video Hairstylist Orlando Pita Trick To Give Face A Lifted Appearance

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