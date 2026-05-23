Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman at Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 Presentation: 'Overdressed Girlfriend' and 'underdressed boyfriend' Trend

The couple wore contrasting outfits at the Frick Collection Museum event, with Anne Hathaway appearing glamorous in a gray caped shit gown and accessories from the brands fall 2026 collection and Adam Shulman opting for a more casual look with a striped zip-up jacket and jeans.

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman , stepped out for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 presentation at the Frick Collection Museum in New York City, embracing the viral fashion trend of 'overdressed girlfriend' and 'underdressed boyfriend', where the wife steps out dressed to the nines in a glamorous ensemble, while her partner opts for a more casual look.

Anne wore a gray caped shit gown from the maison's fall 2026 collection, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, with Bulgari jewelry and Louis Vuitton accessories. Adam wore a monochromatic striped zip-up jacket and light-wash baggy jeans. Anne has been married to Adam since 2012 and they have two children together. The actress shared, 'He supports me completely.

This year in particular was unusual. He and I both know that it’s probably never going to happen like this again. And the way he stepped up, I mean, in every possible way, he’s the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met,' adding 'He holds it down.





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Anne Hathaway Adam Shulman Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 Frick Collection Museum Fashion Trend Support Gents Beau Monde Bold Choice Of Clothing Variety Of Fashion Choices

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