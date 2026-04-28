Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson Share Intense Kiss in New Trailer for Psychosexual Thriller Verity

The trailer for Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, features a shocking kiss between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, along with a series of provocative scenes. The film follows a struggling writer who uncovers dark secrets while ghostwriting for a disabled thriller author. Set to release on October 2, the movie has sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics.

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson share an intense kiss in the newly released trailer for the upcoming psychosexual thriller Verity , which is set to hit theaters on October 2.

The 43-year-old actress, known for her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and the 36-year-old Splitsville star stunned audiences as they locked lips in the nearly two-minute trailer, released by Amazon MGM Studios on Monday. The shocking moment is part of a series of provocative scenes that also include Johnson kissing Josh Hartnett before Hathaway takes his place, culminating in a dramatic and bloody bite.

The film is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2018 self-published novel, which was later acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021 after gaining widespread popularity among readers. Directed by Michael Showalter and adapted for the screen by Nick Antosca, Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is offered a life-changing opportunity to ghostwrite the final books of the successful thriller author Verity Crawford, played by Hathaway.

However, when Lowen begins working at the Crawfords' luxurious estate, she stumbles upon an unfinished manuscript that hints at dark and disturbing secrets about Verity and her husband Jeremy, portrayed by Hartnett. As Lowen delves deeper into the manuscript, she must grapple with whether the writings are mere fiction or a chilling warning from a dangerous woman. The trailer’s release has sparked a mix of reactions from fans and critics alike.

While some viewers expressed excitement for Hathaway’s upcoming projects, others voiced skepticism about the film’s source material, given Hoover’s controversial reputation among readers. One fan on social media declared Hathaway the 'movie queen of 2026,' citing her multiple upcoming films, including Mother Mary, Devil Wears Prada 2, Odyssey, and End of Oak Street. Another viewer predicted that Hathaway and Hartnett would deliver incredible performances in Verity.

However, not all reactions were positive—some fans criticized Hathaway’s decision to star in a film based on Hoover’s work, with one commenter stating, 'Not even Anne Hathaway will convince me to watch anything with Colleen Hoover as the blueprint.

' The film also stars Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner, and its release comes at a time when Hathaway is set to appear in several high-profile projects. Despite the mixed reactions, the trailer has generated significant buzz, with many viewers eager to see how the story unfolds on the big screen.

Verity promises to be a gripping exploration of deception, obsession, and the blurred lines between fiction and reality, making it one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year





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