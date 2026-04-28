Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson Share Intense Kiss in New Trailer for Psychosexual Thriller Verity

The trailer for Verity, the upcoming psychosexual thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, has been released, featuring a shocking kiss between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. The film follows a struggling writer who uncovers dark secrets while ghostwriting for a debilitated thriller author. With a star-studded cast and a gripping plot, Verity is set to hit theaters on October 2.

The highly anticipated psychosexual thriller Verity has released a new trailer, featuring an intense kiss between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson . The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress, known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries, and the 36-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star share a passionate lip-lock in the nearly two-minute preview, which was unveiled by Amazon MGM Studios on Monday.

The trailer also includes a shocking moment where Johnson’s character, Lowen Ashleigh, is seen kissing Josh Hartnett’s character, Jeremy, before Hathaway’s Verity Crawford takes his place, culminating in a dramatic and bloody bite. The film, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, is set to hit theaters on October 2.

The story follows Lowen, a struggling writer who is offered a lucrative opportunity to ghostwrite the final books of Verity, a renowned thriller author who has been left incapacitated by a mysterious accident. As Lowen begins working at the couple’s lavish estate, she stumbles upon an unfinished manuscript that hints at dark and disturbing secrets about Verity and Jeremy’s past. The discovery forces Lowen to question whether the writings are mere fiction or a chilling warning from a dangerous woman.

The novel, which Hoover self-published in 2018, gained massive popularity among readers before being acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. The film adaptation is directed by Michael Showalter and written by Nick Antosca, with a supporting cast that includes Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner. Hathaway’s casting was announced in November 2024, following the release of another Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us.

Hoover, known for her romance and young adult fiction, has faced criticism in the past for her writing style and alleged reliance on clichéd plotlines. When Hathaway joined the project, some fans expressed their disapproval on social media. One fan wrote, 'Anne Hathaway, you are Queen of Genovia. You do not need to stoop to these levels,' referencing her iconic role in The Princess Diaries.

Another commented, 'Not even Anne Hathaway will convince me to watch anything with Colleen Hoover as the blueprint.

' Despite the mixed reactions, the trailer has generated significant buzz, with many viewers expressing excitement for the film. On YouTube, one fan proclaimed Hathaway the 'movie queen of 2026,' citing her multiple upcoming projects, including Mother Mary, Devil Wears Prada 2, Odyssey, and End of Oak Street. Another viewer predicted, 'Anne Hathaway & Josh Hartnett will be incredible in Verity.

' A different fan joked, 'I thought I was over my Anne Hathaway obsession... guess not. ' Meanwhile, a book lover shared their enthusiasm, stating, 'Read the book in one day and can’t wait for the movie!! ' Another supporter wrote, 'Anne has four or five movies she's starring in this year. Such a movie star.

' A final fan commented, 'You close your eyes, and then open them back and you see Anne Hathaway everywhere.





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