Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Shine at Shanghai Premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep graced the red carpet at the Shanghai premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, captivating audiences with their glamour. The event sparked renewed speculation about Hathaway's youthful appearance, which the actress addresses with grace and emphasizes her approach to aging and self-acceptance.

Film and fashion took centre stage on Friday as Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep attended the Shanghai premiere of their eagerly anticipated new film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 . Both were in attendance as China's largest city hosted the latest red carpet event on behalf of the forthcoming sequel, which launches in cinemas across the United Kingdom and United States from May 1. The event was a dazzling display of glamour and excitement, with fans and media eagerly awaiting the arrival of the stars.

Hathaway, 43, captivated the audience with her radiant appearance, dressed in a stunning sweeping feathered evening gown and perspex heels. She addressed the crowd after posing for photographs alongside her glamorous co-star, Meryl Streep, 76, who also turned heads with her timeless elegance. The premiere was a significant moment for the film, and the presence of the two leading ladies added to the buzz surrounding the release.\Despite the focus on the film, speculation about Hathaway's appearance has been a recurring theme, particularly with her increasingly youthful look. While never confirming any cosmetic procedures, her appearance has fueled ongoing discussions among fans and plastic surgeons alike. This speculation reached new heights after fans suggested she appeared much younger than her early forties, with many speculating about procedures like Botox, fillers, or a 'ponytail lift.' Hathaway has consistently avoided directly addressing these rumors, preferring to keep her personal medical information private. However, in past interviews, she has shared her thoughts on the topic, emphasizing her preference for natural aging and her respect for those who choose cosmetic interventions for their own confidence and well-being. She mentioned in an interview in 2008 that she felt pressure to be 'cookie-cutter beautiful' when she was younger and considered a nose job. In 2010 the actress insisted she would never get Botox because she liked her face to 'reflect a personality' and wanted to keep the same smile she had as a child.\In a recent interview, Hathaway, discussing her youthful looks, credited her radiant complexion to lifestyle choices and skincare. She admitted to moments of self-doubt about her appearance, even with her enviable looks. She confessed that despite those insecurities, she has embraced her forties and the happiness that comes with age. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Princess Diaries star insisted she did not 'discuss medical information'. She did credit her radiant complexion to her decision to stop drinking alcohol and using products from Shiseido, for which she is a brand ambassador. She added that she has no judgement towards those that do opt for cosmetic surgery, stating: 'Whatever means they find to not live crushed by shame or a lack of self-confidence... I say bravo.' She found that by accepting herself, these moments pass quickly. She mentioned an anecdote of accidentally packing her aspirational swimsuit on a day when she wasn't feeling confident, but then embracing the moment with her family and realizing that her worries about appearance were insignificant compared to the joy of the day. She stated: 'I think that very often, conversations about aging presume that the first part of life is the happiest and the most fulfilling, and I don't necessarily think that's true. I wasn't expecting to find another gear at 40.' She shared that she is finding more contentment and joy as she gets older, and focusing her energy on the important things in life. Ultimately, the premiere and subsequent discussions highlighted the complexities of public perception and personal acceptance, especially for women in the public eye





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anne Hathaway Meryl Streep The Devil Wears Prada 2 Shanghai Premiere Cosmetic Surgery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Today Show's Craig Melvin Accidentally Reveals Jenna Bush Hager's Secret 'Devil Wears Prada 2' CameoOn the Today show, co-host Craig Melvin unintentionally revealed that Jenna Bush Hager has a cameo in the upcoming 'Devil Wears Prada 2'. The unexpected disclosure happened while discussing the highly anticipated sequel, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. Hager's reaction and the subsequent banter amongst the hosts created an amusing moment, highlighting her expanding career beyond her work as a television personality. The film is set to release on May 1st, adding further interest in Hager's new role.

Read more »

Do King Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne still speak to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?Do Royal siblings still speak with Andrew, and is the former Duke of York still speaking with Prince William, Harry, or his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie?

Read more »

Princess Anne's 'gesture' to disgraced brother Andrew after Edward visitThe former prince reportedly has seen visitor numbers drop since he was evicted from his Royal Lodge mansion

Read more »

Princess Anne Spotted at Aintree for Grand National Festival OpeningThe Randox Grand National Festival kicked off with Princess Anne among the attendees. The Princess Royal, a regular racegoer, was seen at Aintree on the opening day, setting the stage for a weekend of racing and celebrity sightings. The event attracts over 150,000 visitors. Other famous faces spotted include Sir Alex Ferguson, and Coronation Street stars. The festival culminates in the 178th running of the Grand National on Saturday.

Read more »

Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Movie Mistake in The Devil Wears Prada 2 TrailerFans have pointed out a filming error in the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which includes a photobomber filming Anne Hathaway with an iPhone. The upcoming sequel's release date and cast have also been announced.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway best fashion looks ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2Revisit Anne Hathaway’s most iconic fashion moments, from red carpet hits to her Andy Sachs era, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 sparks a style revival.

Read more »