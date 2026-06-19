Anne Hathaway Announces Third Pregnancy

Anne Hathaway has announced she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, sharing a baby bump reveal video on Instagram. The actress, who already has two sons, has previously spoken about her complicated journey to motherhood and desire for a larger family.

Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her third child . The 43-year-old actress revealed the joyful news in an Instagram video on Friday, sharing a glimpse of her growing baby bump with fans.

Mother of two Anne walked into the shot wearing a white linen co-ord that initially covered her stomach, then moved her arms away to unveil her bump. She shares sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six, with her husband of 14 years, Adam Shulman. The post featured the Barbara Lewis song Baby, I'm Yours as the soundtrack, and she used the same phrase as the caption.

Recently, Anne had been seen in a variety of flattering outfits that disguised her bump, including a floaty blue co-ord in early June in New York and a stomach-skimming grey dress at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in May. Anne has previously spoken about her complicated journey to motherhood and her wish for a third child. In a March 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, she said: I could see us going for another one.

There is a tendency to portray getting pregnant and having kids in one light, as if it is all positive. But I know from my own experience, it is so much more complicated than that. She also discussed how motherhood changed her for the better and altered her experience of living, stating: I did not feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom.

It is not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word. And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself. And it is little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you are not being your best self.

Anne has kept her family life mostly private and explained her reasoning in a November 2023 interview with PORTER: It is something I feel is not just essential for my health. I am on a team, it is my family, and it is not just about me. My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives.

It does not even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that is outside of myself. Throughout her career, Anne Hathaway has been an advocate for various causes, including gender equality and maternal health. She has often balanced her professional life with her role as a mother, taking breaks from acting to focus on her family.

Her latest announcement has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike. The actress has consistently emphasized the importance of authenticity and self-care, both in her public persona and private life. As she prepares to welcome her third child, she continues to inspire many with her candidness about the realities of motherhood and the joys and challenges it brings.

With this new addition to her family, Anne is expected to take some time off from her acting projects to focus on her growing household





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