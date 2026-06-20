Anne Hathaway Announces Third Pregnancy After Months of Concealing Baby Bump in Public

Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway has confirmed she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The actress revealed the news on Instagram, capping a period of public speculation during which she frequently used clothing, bags, and poses to hide her growing bump at events in New York City and London. Hathaway, mother to two sons, has previously discussed her complex journey to motherhood and her commitment to protecting her children's privacy.

Anne Hathaway has officially announced that she is pregnant with her third child . The 43-year-old actress shared the news via Instagram on Friday, revealing her baby bump in a video where she initially conceals her midsection with a white linen outfit before turning to showcase her pregnancy.

Hathaway and her husband of 14 years, Adam Shulman, already have two sons: Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six. This development follows months of speculation as the actress was repeatedly seen using various tactics to hide her growing bump during public appearances. In New York City on June 1, she was photographed covering her midsection with a black purse while wearing an oversized blue ensemble.

Earlier, on May 20 at a Louis Vuitton event in the same city, she opted for a loose gunmetal gray dress. The trend continued at the Met Gala on May 4, where her choice of gown drew attention away from her belly, and at multiple premieres for 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'Mother Mary' in April, where she used her arms, purses, or strategic clothing designs to camouflage her figure.

Fans and observers had long suspected the pregnancy, with many commenting on social media about her 'glow' and the 'least shocking news of 2026.

' Hathaway has spoken candidly in past interviews about her complicated journey to motherhood and her desire to expand her family. In a March 2022 conversation with WSJ Magazine, she expressed interest in having another child, noting that the experience of pregnancy and parenting is often portrayed in an overly positive light despite its complexities. She credited motherhood for fundamentally changing her life, stating, 'I didn't feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom.

' She described how becoming a parent instilled a deeper sense of integrity and personal accountability, leading her to address internal 'nonsense' and strive to be her best self. Protecting her children's privacy has been a priority.

In a November 2023 interview with PORTER, Hathaway explained her decision to keep family life out of the spotlight: 'It's something I feel is not just essential for my health - I'm on a team, it's my family, and it's not just about me.

' She emphasized her children's need to define their own lives without external influence. To Harper's Bazaar, she discussed managing stress: 'I just decided that it wasn't fair for me to move through my life as a stressed person... So I've done a lot of work to figure out how to metabolize differently.

' This philosophy underscores her approach to both motherhood and her career, balancing public visibility with private family moments. The announcement marks a joyful milestone for the actress, who has consistently highlighted the transformative impact of her children while safeguarding their normalcy





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