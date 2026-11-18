Molly Rogers, costume designer for Devil Wears Prada 2, accidentally revealed Anne Hathaway has a new baby girl. The actress, married to Adam Shulman, shares two sons.

Costume designer Molly Rogers accidentally revealed the gender of Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman's third child during an Instagram Story post on Tuesday. The unintentional leak confirmed the birth of a baby girl, adding a new member to the actor's immediate family.

Rogers Instagram Story Leak

Molly Rogers, known for her work on Devil Wears Prada 2, shared a photograph of a teddy bear dressed in fashionable attire. The post included a caption congratulating the proud mother and explicitly stating that the new addition to the family was a baby girl.

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The actress was photographed in New York City on Tuesday with the newborn strapped to her chest. TMZ reported the sighting, which coincided with the online revelation regarding the child's sex.

Family History and Previous Pregnancies

Hathaway, 44, and her husband, Adam Shulman, 45, are parents to two sons named Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The couple married in 2012 after getting engaged in November 2011. They initially met in 2008 and have maintained a relatively private family life.

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The actress originally announced her pregnancy in June via an Instagram video during her press tour for Devil Wears Prada 2. She wore a white linen set that covered her stomach before revealing her baby bump, setting the song Baby, I'm Yours by Barbara Lewis.

Complicated Journey to Motherhood

In July, Hathaway discussed the challenges of becoming pregnant in her 40s during an interview with Access Hollywood. She noted that hope can seem minimal at a certain age, describing the likelihood of conception as one percent to two percent.

The couple approached the pregnancy with very healthy and realistic expectations that were quite low. Hathaway expressed gratitude for the outcome, acknowledging that not everyone is fortunate enough to become a parent when they desire it.

Future Family Planning and Reflections

In March 2022, Hathaway spoke to WSJ Magazine about her complicated feelings regarding having children. She suggested that the family might consider another child but emphasized that the process is more complex than typically portrayed in media.

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Motherhood altered her perspective on living and being true to herself. She stated that she did not feel fully landed or present until she became a mom, which motivated her to stop internal nonsense and be completely authentic in all aspects of her life.