Anne Hathaway Clarifies Claims About Model Body Types in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' and Film Faces Stereotype Accusations

Anne Hathaway responds to reports about her advocating for size inclusivity on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' clarifying that no one was fired. The film is also under fire for a potentially stereotypical portrayal of an Asian character.

Anne Hathaway has addressed recent reports regarding her concerns about the body types of models used in the upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 .

Claims surfaced, initially from Meryl Streep, that Hathaway advocated for greater size inclusivity during the production, specifically requesting producers to avoid casting excessively thin models for background roles. Hathaway clarified that the situation has been exaggerated and that no one was fired as a result of her input. She explained the incident stemmed from a specific scene, details of which she is unable to disclose, but highlighted that it ultimately led to more opportunities rather than job losses.

She referenced a song by Lady Gaga featured in the scene, suggesting a more diverse representation of bodies would complement the song's message. Meryl Streep had previously described being 'struck' by the 'alarmingly thin' appearance of the runway models and praised Hathaway for proactively approaching producers to ensure a broader range of body types were represented in the film’s fashion show sequences.

Streep also recounted the challenges of filming due to overwhelming fan and paparazzi attention, requiring police barriers and crowd control. She noted the disruption caused by paparazzi interfering with filming and the general chaos surrounding the production. Despite the original film’s enduring popularity, Streep admitted she underestimated the level of excitement surrounding the sequel. The cast and crew experienced significant difficulties managing the constant presence of onlookers and the resulting disruptions to the filming process.

Alongside the discussion surrounding body image, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also facing criticism for its portrayal of an Asian character, Jin Chao, played by Helen J Shen. Viewers in East Asia have voiced concerns that the character embodies harmful stereotypes, particularly regarding her name, which some believe carries a racist connotation similar to the derogatory term 'Ching Chong.

' Critics also point to the character’s depiction as a highly educated, numerically gifted 'nerd' as a perpetuation of cultural clichés. The character’s clothing, demeanor, and work ethic have also been cited as contributing to a portrayal that is perceived as 'blatant racism' towards East Asians.

The film is scheduled for release on April 30 in China and May 1 in the United States and United Kingdom, and the controversy surrounding the character is gaining momentum as the release date approaches





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Anne Hathaway The Devil Wears Prada 2 Meryl Streep Size Inclusivity Stereotypes Racism

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