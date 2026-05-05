Anne Hathaway Faces Backlash for Posing with Blake Lively at Met Gala Amid Legal Controversy

Anne Hathaway is under fire for appearing with Blake Lively at the 2026 Met Gala, just hours after Lively settled a high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. The photo of the two actresses together has sparked outrage among fans, who accuse Hathaway of supporting Lively amid allegations of harassment and retaliation. The backlash has intensified, with some threatening to boycott Hathaway's upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Anne Hathaway is currently facing significant online criticism following her appearance alongside Blake Lively at the 2026 Met Gala , an event held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Lively made a high-profile return to the public eye just hours after settling a contentious legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The actress, clad in a vibrant Atelier Versace gown from the brand's Spring 2006 collection, ascended the Met's iconic staircase before mingling with Hathaway inside the museum.

A photograph shared by Variety on X (formerly Twitter) captured Lively with a radiant smile, her arm draped around Hathaway's shoulders, sparking a wave of backlash against the latter. Fans took to social media to express their disapproval, with many accusing Hathaway of aligning herself with Lively, who has been embroiled in controversy since December 2024 when she publicly accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation. Comments ranged from 'Get away from her Anne!

She'll sue you' to 'Shame on Anne,' reflecting the deep divisions within the online community. Some even threatened to boycott Hathaway's upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, citing her association with Lively as a reason. Others speculated that Lively was using Hathaway for 'clout,' given the latter's recent surge in popularity due to the sequel's release.

Meanwhile, Lively's appearance at the Met Gala marked her first public outing since the settlement, which reportedly resolved a $300 million legal battle. Despite the off-screen drama, Lively appeared composed and stylish, though she admitted to feeling 'shy' during a red carpet interview. She also shared that her custom handbag featured watercolor drawings by her four children with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The joint statement released by Lively and Baldoni's teams following the settlement emphasized their shared pride in It Ends With Us and its mission to support domestic violence survivors





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All The Anne Hathaway Movies Coming In 2026 After The Devil Wears Prada 2Daniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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