Anne Hathaway Gifted Qur'an After 'Inshallah' Praise at 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Premiere

Anne Hathaway received a copy of the Qur'an from a fan at the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere after her use of the Arabic phrase 'Inshallah' garnered widespread praise. The sequel is receiving rave reviews from early screenings, with critics calling it 'phenomenal'.

Anne Hathaway received a thoughtful gift at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 – a copy of the Qur'an. This gesture followed widespread praise for the actress’s authentic use of the Arabic phrase ‘ Inshallah ’ during a recent interview with People magazine.

Hathaway, 43, graced the London premiere’s red carpet in a striking skintight velvet dress, posing alongside her esteemed co-stars. A heartwarming video circulating on Instagram captures the moment a fan presented her with the religious text, to which she responded with sincere gratitude, expressing her willingness to read it. The initial spark of attention came from her discussion about embracing the process of aging.

In the viral TikTok clip, Hathaway shared her perspective: ‘I just feel like, you can either fear ageing, or you can fear dying young. I just really want to hopefully live for, and enjoy a life. I want to have a long, healthy life. Inshallah I hope so.

’ ‘Inshallah,’ meaning ‘if God wills it,’ is a common expression within Islamic culture and the broader Middle East, and her natural inclusion of the phrase resonated deeply with many viewers. The enthusiastic response to Hathaway’s use of ‘Inshallah’ flooded social media platforms, with fans expressing delight and admiration.

Comments ranged from playful exclamations like ‘INSHALLAH TOOK ME OUT’ and ‘The Inshallah I'm dead’ to affectionate references to her iconic role as Princess Mia in The Princess Diaries, with one fan writing ‘Inshallah my princess of Genovia. ’ This seemingly small moment highlights a growing appreciation for cultural sensitivity and the power of language. The sequel itself promises a compelling return to the high-stakes world of fashion.

Anne Hathaway reprises her role alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, navigating a landscape transformed by the challenges facing traditional print media and the rise of digital advertising. The narrative suggests a dynamic power shift, with Emily (Blunt) now wielding significant influence as an advertising executive, potentially challenging Miranda Priestly’s (Streep) dominance. The film introduces new talent, including Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu, adding fresh layers to the already captivating storyline.

Filming locations spanned New York and Milan, and glimpses from behind the scenes have already generated considerable excitement among fans. The anticipation surrounding The Devil Wears Prada 2 is reaching fever pitch, fueled by overwhelmingly positive early reactions. Critics who attended pre-release screenings have lauded the film as ‘phenomenal,’ praising its sharp wit, timely themes, and stellar performances.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Weprin described it as ‘a biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion,’ predicting that journalists will find uncomfortable truths reflected in the narrative. Variety’s Jazz Tangcay echoed this sentiment, stating, ‘Gird your loins, the devil is back in all her glory! The Devil Wears Prada 2 is phenomenal. It is the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations.

’ Tangcay also highlighted the script’s brilliance, the enduring chemistry between the lead actors, and the film’s impeccable style, including its stunning costumes and vibrant soundtrack. Daniel Baptista from The Movie Podcast added, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame.

’ The original Devil Wears Prada remains a beloved cultural landmark, solidifying Miranda Priestly as a fashion icon and inspiring countless quotable moments, most notably the dismissive yet impactful phrase ‘That’s all. ’ With its May release date approaching, The Devil Wears Prada 2 appears poised to recapture the magic of its predecessor and establish itself as a new cinematic classic





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