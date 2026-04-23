Anne Hathaway Juggles Premieres: 'Mother Mary' and 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Anne Hathaway attended both the 'Mother Mary' screening with Michaela Coel and the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere, showcasing a busy schedule and generating excitement for both projects. Early reviews for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' are overwhelmingly positive.

Anne Hathaway demonstrated her busy schedule by attending the premiere of ' Mother Mary ' alongside Michaela Coel on Thursday evening, just a day after appearing at the ' Devil Wears Prada 2 ' premiere in London.

Both actresses radiated joy as they posed for photographers at the 'Mother Mary' screening held at Picturehouse Central. Hathaway captivated attention in a striking black gown featuring a semi-sheer cutout, dramatic sleeves, and a flowing pleated skirt, complemented by waved hair and gold hoop earrings. Coel showcased her style in a long, strapless grey tasselled top paired with tailored black trousers, playfully posing with Hathaway.

The film 'Mother Mary' centers around the reunion of iconic pop star Mother Mary (played by Hathaway) and her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm (played by Coel), as Mother Mary prepares for her comeback performance. This appearance followed Hathaway’s participation in the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere, where she reunited with Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci.

The sequel revisits the competitive world of high fashion, with Miranda Priestly (Streep) navigating the challenges of a changing media landscape and Emily (Blunt) wielding significant influence over advertising revenue. The film introduces new cast members including Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and features cameos from Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Ciara, and Ashley Graham. Filming took place in New York and Milan, generating considerable excitement among fans.

'Devil Wears Prada 2' is receiving overwhelmingly positive early reactions, with critics describing it as a 'biting media parody' and 'phenomenal. ' Reviews highlight the sharp script by Aline Brosh McKenna, the continued strong performances from Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt, and the film’s stunning costumes and soundtrack, which includes a new song 'Runway' by Lady Gaga and Doechii.

While some cameos, such as Sydney Sweeney’s, were cut during editing, the sequel is poised to be a significant cultural moment, building upon the legacy of the original film. The original 'Devil Wears Prada' became a cultural phenomenon, solidifying Miranda Priestly as an iconic character and inspiring a generation of fashion enthusiasts. The anticipation for the sequel is high, with many eager to see how the story evolves in the modern era





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