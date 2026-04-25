Anne Hathaway Opens Up About 'Diva' Rumours and Early Career Struggles

Anne Hathaway addresses past rumours of demanding behaviour, explaining she adopted a protective 'armour' early in her career due to a fear of being perceived as simply 'sweet'. She discusses the challenges she faced and her evolution as an actress, coinciding with the promotion of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'.

Anne Hathaway has addressed long-standing rumours about difficult behaviour early in her career, acknowledging she isn't flawless and admitting to adopting a protective 'armour' during her initial years in Hollywood .

The actress, now 43, reflected on this period in a recent interview with Vogue Australia, coinciding with the promotion of her upcoming film, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. She explained that a fear of being perceived as simply 'sweet' led her to present a hardened exterior, a strategy she employed to safeguard herself in a demanding industry. Hathaway candidly stated that she is far from perfect, but her natural inclination towards kindness was something she initially felt compelled to conceal.

She attributes this to navigating various challenges and experiences that shaped her professional persona. The narrative surrounding Hathaway’s early career was often punctuated by reports of demanding requests and perceived 'diva' behaviour. One widely circulated incident from 2015 involved her sending back a breakfast order – poached eggs with an English muffin and avocado – four times due to minor imperfections in its preparation.

Initially, the egg was deemed too runny, then the muffin was cold, followed by a reversal of temperature issues. While the catering staff eventually achieved the desired result, Hathaway then requested a fried egg instead. Further reports surfaced in 2008, alleging she delayed press interviews while promoting 'Rachel Getting Married' until she received specific breakfast items, including soy lattes and scrambled eggs sourced from a nearby restaurant.

In 2013, claims emerged suggesting she demanded silence and strict adherence to space requirements at a charity fundraiser, accusations her publicist vehemently denied as entirely false. These incidents contributed to a public perception of Hathaway as being high-maintenance and difficult to work with.

However, Hathaway now suggests she no longer feels the need for such protective measures. She appears to have embraced a more authentic self, and is comfortable navigating the industry without the need for a hardened facade. The interview with Vogue Australia showcases a confident and stylish Hathaway, captured in striking images featuring a figure-hugging red dress and a glamorous fur shawl.

Her return to the iconic role of Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', slated for release on May 1, 2026, marks a significant moment in her career. The sequel sees Andy back at Runway magazine as a features editor, facing new challenges and a dynamic with a nearing-retirement Miranda Priestly and a former assistant turned rival, Emily Charlton.

Hathaway’s willingness to address past perceptions and her excitement for the future suggest a period of self-acceptance and renewed creative energy





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