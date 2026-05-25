Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was Legally Blind for 10 Years

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she was legally blind for 10 years due to an early onset cataract, vowing never to take her sight for granted. She talked about her experience on a recent podcast, sharing that she got surgery and credits her co-stars for her strength.

Anne Hathaway recently revealed she quietly suffered a scary health battle for 10 years. The 43-year-old actress claimed she was legally blind for a decade due to an early onset cataract; she stopped by Popcast during a press day as she promoted her latest films, Mother Mary , in which she plays the movie's titular pop star .

Hathaway told Stephen Colbert that Taylor Swift was an inspiration for the project, as director David Lowry is a big fan of the Grammy winner. Fans who got wind of the story took to X last week to express their utter shock, with one person writing, "Anne Hathaway just casually revealing she was legally blind out of her left eye for 10 years on a random podcast with 87k subscribers. Girl, hello??

", and another echoing, "The fact that she powered through 10 years of major movies with that and never once complained or used it for press...actual legend behavior. " Hathaway emphasized, "I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle.

", "I mean, she was kind of like an angel that I felt like was over our heads all the time," and "And I was influenced by her tour film Miss Americana and how vulnerable she just let herself be. " The longtime entertainer has a total of five films hitting theaters this year. Following Mother Mary's release on April 24, The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theaters on May 1 and was met with enormous box office success.

Hathaway will also appear in The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity. Last month the actress was named the Most Beautiful Woman in the World by People magazine





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Anne Hathaway Legally Blind Cataract Health Scare Pop Star Film Mother Mary Taylor Swift David Lowry The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Success

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