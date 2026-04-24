Anne Hathaway's Affordable Style: How to Get Her Looks for Less

Anne Hathaway is turning heads on the Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour with a mix of designer and affordable fashion. Discover how to recreate her stylish looks with high-street alternatives, including her £100 Amazon handbag and £90 Adidas trainers.

Anne Hathaway is captivating attention not just with her high-fashion choices during the promotional tour for the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel, but also with her savvy ability to blend designer pieces with surprisingly affordable finds.

While showcasing stunning looks from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Versace on red carpets, it’s her more accessible outfits worn between events that are truly resonating with fashion enthusiasts. A recent appearance in New York City saw Hathaway turn heads in a vintage Versace mini dress, but the real talking point was her chic black handbag sourced from Amazon.

This seemingly high-end accessory, which perfectly complemented the Fall 1991 dress, is available for just £100, proving that style doesn’t always require a hefty price tag. The bag, the JW PEI Lucia Classic Top Handbag, is available in a wide range of twenty different colours and is crafted from vegan leather with elegant gold hardware. Its practical design features a detachable and adjustable strap, making it versatile for both everyday use and more formal occasions.

The handbag’s appearance belies its affordable price, giving the impression of a much more luxurious item. Beyond the handbag, Hathaway has also been spotted embracing comfortable and trendy footwear. She traded her heels for a pair of Adidas Tokyo zebra-print trainers while out and about in New York, pairing them with a beautiful brown lace dress. These trainers, priced at £90, are quickly becoming the must-have shoe of the year, even surpassing the popularity of the classic Samba.

Hathaway isn’t alone in her affection for the Adidas Tokyo; celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, and Monica Barbaro have also been seen sporting the style. Furthermore, she’s been championing the wide-legged jean trend, styling a pair of frayed-edge blue jeans with a sleek black jacket – an ideal layering piece for spring. This casual yet polished look was completed with black heeled pumps and a charm-decorated Hermes Birkin bag, demonstrating her knack for effortlessly combining high and low fashion.

The combination of the relaxed jeans, fitted jacket, and elegant accessories created a balanced and stylish ensemble. The Daily Mail has diligently tracked down Anne Hathaway’s exact looks and, importantly, provided readers with accessible alternatives to recreate her relaxed daytime style. For those seeking the Adidas Tokyo trainers, options range from £75 to £85, while similar jacket styles from brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Mango are available for under £90.

A variety of frayed-edged jeans can also be found on the high street, with prices starting as low as £35 from retailers like Next and River Island. The JW PEI Lucia handbag, in various colours, remains a key piece, with options available directly from JW PEI and Amazon. This curated selection allows fans to emulate Hathaway’s style without breaking the bank, highlighting the accessibility of current fashion trends and demonstrating how to achieve a sophisticated look through smart shopping.

The actress’s choices are proving that you can look incredibly stylish and put-together without relying solely on designer labels, making her a relatable style icon for many





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anne Hathaway Fashion Style Adidas Tokyo JW PEI Devil Wears Prada Affordable Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anne Hathaway's exact £100 Amazon-stocked handbag looks far more expensive than its price tagAnne Hathaway has been turning heads with her outfits during The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, and one of her looks features an affordable Amazon-stocked bag that looks seriously luxe

Read more »

Anne Hathaway Gifted Qur'an After 'Inshallah' Praise at 'Devil Wears Prada 2' PremiereAnne Hathaway received a copy of the Qur'an from a fan at the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere after her use of the Arabic phrase 'Inshallah' garnered widespread praise. The sequel is receiving rave reviews from early screenings, with critics calling it 'phenomenal'.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway Just Nailed A Snatched High PonytailArriving at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in London, Anne Hathaway proved being 'snatched' is her new signature style.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway stuns in tuxedo gown worthy of Miranda Priestly on red carpetAnne Hathaway has been busy promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 with some looks worthy of the iconic film.

Read more »

Mother Mary review: I surrendered to the weirdness of Anne Hathaway’s new filmIt's a concert movie, relationship drama and supernatural body horror all in one.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway Juggles Premieres: 'Mother Mary' and 'Devil Wears Prada 2'Anne Hathaway attended both the 'Mother Mary' screening with Michaela Coel and the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere, showcasing a busy schedule and generating excitement for both projects. Early reviews for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' are overwhelmingly positive.

Read more »