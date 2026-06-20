Anne Hathaway's Secret Pregnancy Concealed During The Devil Wears Prada 2 Promotional Tour

Anne Hathaway and stylist Erin Walsh cleverly hid her third pregnancy throughout the global promotional tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, using strategic fashion choices to maintain flawless couture appearances without revealing her growing baby bump. The secret was kept until her Instagram announcement after the tour ended.

Anne Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh successfully concealed her pregnancy throughout the extensive promotional tour for the highly anticipated sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 .

The film, intrinsically linked to high fashion, required dazzling couture red carpet appearances at events worldwide, including premieres in New York and London, press conferences, and photocalls. Despite the challenge of hiding her growing baby bump-she was expecting her third child-Hathaway delivered stunning looks at each stop, with no public indication of her condition. The marketing campaign for the Disney sequel was reportedly one of the largest film promotional efforts ever undertaken, raising the stakes for every appearance.

Hathaway, alongside co-stars like Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, maintained perfect glamour, and her secret was kept until she announced the pregnancy via an Instagram video about a month and a half after the tour ended. In the video, she revealed her baby bump in a sweet, joyful moment set to the Barbara Lewis song Baby, I'm Yours.

The promotional tour began in late March and spanned multiple continents, giving Hathaway and Walsh numerous opportunities to showcase fashion that strategically distracted from her midsection. At Fashion Week Mexico in Mexico City on March 30, she wore a glittered red mini dress by Stella McCartney that emphasized a slim waist and flared skirt, creating a silhouette that left no suspicion.

During a press conference in Seoul on April 8, she chose an avant-garde off-white top from Vaquera's SS26 collection, featuring dramatic sleeves that drew all eyes upward and away from her torso, paired with sleek black leather trousers. For another Seoul event the same day, Walsh selected a red Balenciaga co-ord; a slouchy, baggy jacket draped into a cape-like silhouette, while a midi skirt was styled as a clinging pencil skirt, further masking any curve.

Other appearances continued the trend of clever concealment. In Shanghai on April 10, Hathaway wore a sleeveless ruffled gown by Susan Fang that flared dramatically at the hips, and she even lifted her arms to form a heart for fans without revealing her bump. The world premiere in New York City on April 20 was perhaps the most high-profile event, yet her secret remained intact.

Throughout the tour, Walsh employed several consistent tactics: using volume in sleeves or skirts to create visual interest away from the midsection, selecting structured or draped pieces that flowed rather than hugged, and favoring dark colors or bold prints that minimized definition. The success of this effort underscores both Hathaway's professionalism and Walsh's mastery of red carpet fashion under constraints.

Only after the tour concluded did Hathaway share her happy news, delighting fans with a personal glimpse into her journey to motherhood with husband Adam Shulman, with whom she already shares two sons





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Anne Hathaway The Devil Wears Prada 2 Pregnancy Erin Walsh Red Carpet Fashion Movie Promotion Disney Meryl Streep

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