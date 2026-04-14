Anne Hathaway Stuns at 'Mother Mary' Premiere Amidst Controversy

Anne Hathaway graces the red carpet at the New York premiere of her new film 'Mother Mary', sparking controversy due to its religious themes and imagery. The film's release date is set for April 17.

Anne Hathaway made a striking appearance at the New York City premiere of her highly anticipated and already controversial new film, Mother Mary , on Monday. The actress, known for her captivating presence, chose a theatrical sheer Lever Couture gown, intricately crafted from shimmering mesh ribbons. She completed her look with metallic silver Christian Louboutin heels and exquisite diamond and emerald Bulgari earrings and rings, estimated to be worth over $100,000, as reported by In Style. Her dark brunette hair was styled in a sleek, straight manner, cascading down her back, and she opted for a delicate makeup look, featuring light pink blush and matching lipstick to accentuate her features. Hathaway portrays a chaotic pop icon in the upcoming A24 psychological thriller, which has already stirred debate and raised eyebrows even before its official release. The film, directed by David Lowery, delves into the complexities of faith and identity, with religious imagery prominently featured. This has led to strong reactions, with some viewers expressing concerns and labeling the film as potentially 'blasphemous' and disrespectful of the Christian faith. The buzz surrounding the film has been building, fueled by trailers and promotional materials that have sparked intense conversations online. The film's release date is set for April 17th.

The premiere of Mother Mary saw several other prominent figures gracing the red carpet, including country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, who turned heads with her daring look, and singer FKA twigs, who stunned in a Victorian-inspired beige corset dress paired with chunky platform heels. FKA twigs is also featured on the film's soundtrack album, Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, scheduled for release on April 17th. Co-star Michaela Coel also attended, looking sensational in a pale pink halter neck top and black pants. The first trailer released in December showed Hathaway fully embracing the persona of a regal pop star, commanding a stadium packed with fans, adorned in glittery leotards and gowns, and sporting two-tone platinum locks, a transformation orchestrated by hair and makeup artist Heike Merker. The film wrapped production on July 20, 2024, after a nine-month shoot, which was partially affected by the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Hathaway herself has expressed her enthusiasm for the project, calling it one of the most transformative experiences of her career. The film's cast also includes Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Alba Baptista, the wife of Chris Evans, adding to the film's star power and anticipation. The film's focus on a pop star and its usage of religious symbolism has caused controversy.

The controversy surrounding Mother Mary is largely centered on the film's use of religious symbolism and its potential interpretations. The trailers and promotional imagery have drawn strong reactions from various viewers, with some expressing offense at the imagery tied to the Virgin Mary and other Christian symbols. Comments on social media platforms have ranged from concerns about disrespect to outright criticism and accusations of mocking the Christian faith. Some viewers have questioned the filmmakers' intentions, while others have expressed disappointment and a sense of betrayal, especially from fans who admire Hathaway. The film's title itself and the visual cues used in the promotional material have become focal points for discussion, with debates about the film's true meaning and its potential impact on religious sensitivities. Despite the controversy, the film is set to hit theaters on April 17, and the strong reactions indicate that the movie is sure to generate continued dialogue, both positive and negative, as viewers have an opportunity to see the film and form their own opinions. The movie is set to be released on the date given which has been heavily influenced by the use of religious imagery and the concept of a pop star. The movie is generating a lot of buzz before its release date





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