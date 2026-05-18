Anne-Marie Duff Reflects on Final Moments with Brother Who Died from Early-Onset Alzheimer’s

Anne-Marie Duff shares her emotional journey caring for her late brother Eddie, who died earlier this year from pneumonia related to his long battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s. She recounts their final moments together, the challenges of securing proper care, and the systemic failures faced by families dealing with dementia.

Anne-Marie Duff , the 55-year-old star of Bad Sisters, has reflected on the final moments she shared with her late brother Eddie, who succumbed to a long battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Eddie passed away earlier this year at the age of 57, after suffering from pneumonia related to his condition. Recounting their last moments together, Anne-Marie revealed she knew she was saying goodbye as she sat by his bedside. When he woke, she encouraged him to express anything he wanted to share, even though his words were incoherent. She described the experience as a profound and emotional connection, despite the lack of clear communication.

Eddie’s symptoms first appeared when he was just 40, marked by frequent lateness for work, confusion, and eventually losing his job at a polling company. Anne-Marie initially didn’t suspect dementia, as young-onset Alzheimer’s was not on her radar. She expressed heartbreak over how far Eddie’s disease had progressed by the time of diagnosis—he was so deep into the illness that he couldn’t fully grasp his condition.

While she felt relief having an explanation for his struggles, she acknowledged the overwhelming nature of caring for someone with dementia, going through it mostly alone until help was available. Eddie had no partner or children and moved in with Anne-Marie before finding state-funded supportive housing. She described the time they spent together as a mix of exhaustion, fear, and moments of joy, as they laughed more than ever.

She cherished watching her parents revert to caring for Eddie as they did when he was young, seeing it as a testament to love. However, as his condition deteriorated, Anne-Marie decided that moving him to a more secure facility with specialist care was necessary after he began wandering off alone. The family encountered significant challenges, including difficulties in securing appropriate housing for someone under 65, even as council officials dismissed Eddie’s needs, claiming he was fine.

Anne-Marie criticized the system’s tendency to burden families while failing to provide adequate care, citing one facility she visited as having shocking conditions. Eventually, they found a suitable placement, though it came at a cost far beyond what his financial support covered. Anne-Marie acknowledged her privilege in being able to contribute, wondering aloud how others manage without her resources. She continued to advocate for better care for dementia patients following Eddie’s passing.

She recently participated in the London Trek26 event for the Alzheimer’s Society, honoring her brother’s memory and raising awareness about the struggles families face in caring for loved ones with dementia





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Anne-Marie Duff Eddie Duff Alzheimer’S Disease Early-Onset Dementia Caregiving Challenges

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