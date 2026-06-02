Anne-Marie McPartlin's Glamorous Makeover and Affectionate Display at Soccer Aid for Unicef

Anne-Marie McPartlin debuted a stunning new blonde bob and a daring lace gown at the Soccer Aid for Unicef event, where she and husband Ant McPartlin shared tender moments. The event raised over £14.6 million for the charity. The article also revisits Ant's playful 'icky' remark with Declan Donnelly about his kissing habits.

Anne-Marie McPartlin, wife of television presenter Ant McPartlin, made a striking appearance at the recent Soccer Aid for Unicef charity event , showcasing a dramatic new look in previously unpublished images.

The 48-year-old mother of three debuted a chic blonde bob and wore an eye-catching black lace gown featuring a deeply plunging neckline with satin and lace panels, which revealed a hint of her undergarments. She accessorized with vibrant red high heels and a compact clutch bag. Ant McPartlin, 50, was photographed alongside her, clearly affectionate and unable to keep his hands off her, using his pet name for her, Amzie.

The event was a major fundraising success, with Soccer Aid having accumulated an impressive £14,619,005 for Unicef by the final whistle on Monday. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Wilder, in May 2024. Anne-Marie also has two teenage daughters, Daisy and Poppy, from her previous marriage to Scott Corbett, which ended in 2018. The charity appearance underscored their ongoing romance and commitment to philanthropy.

In a separate, lighter anecdote, the couple's public displays of affection have occasionally sparked playful teasing, particularly from Ant's longtime presenting partner Declan Donnelly. During an episode of their 'Hanging Out' podcast last Thursday, the discussion turned to Harry Styles' new album, 'Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally.

' Ant enthusiastically shared his personal philosophy on kissing, stating, 'I do kiss a lot though... I do like kissing. It's one of the things to do. My wife, the same person.

I'm not going around just kissing loads of people.

' Declan reacted with mock discomfort, scrunching his face and stating, 'Thought you were gonna stick one on us there. ' Ant continued, praising kissing as an activity that improves with age, asking why Dec was making an 'uncomfortable face. ' Dec responded, 'I find this a bit icky. Just keep it for the bedroom.

' Their banter highlighted their decades-long friendship and dynamic, with Dec joking, 'Keep it for the kitchen or wherever you do it but don't broadcast it to everybody! ' and Ant feigning shock at the 'icky' label. This incident, which occurred back in March, resurfaced amidst discussions of the couple's evident happiness following their 2021 wedding at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire. Ant had previously been married to his former wife Lisa Armstrong's assistant, Anne-Marie, before they divorced.

The combination of the glamorous charity event photos and the candid podcast moment paints a picture of a couple comfortable in their shared life and a friendship that can comfortably navigate personal anecdotes with humor





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Anne-Marie Mcpartlin Ant Mcpartlin Soccer Aid For Unicef Charity Event Makeover Blonde Bob Plunging Gown Declan Donnelly Hanging Out Podcast Kissing

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