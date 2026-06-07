Anne-Marie McPartlin's Stunning Transformation and the Lingering Impact on Ant's Ex-Wife Lisa

Anne-Marie Corbett's evolution from a 'normal' school mum to a glamorous celebrity wife following her romance with Ant McPartlin is detailed, along with the profound emotional effect on his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, who struggles with the public nature of Ant's new family life.

When Anne-Marie Corbett began dating TV host Ant McPartlin, her sudden transformation became the subject of idle gossip between the other mums and teachers at her daughters' primary school.

For years they'd known her to be very normal, just another parent at the school gates. But as romance blossomed with the star - one half of Britain's favourite presenting duo Ant and Dec, alongside his childhood friend Declan Donnelly - Anne-Marie underwent an undeniable 'glow up'. Her mousy brown hair turned blonder; it wasn't long before she had debuted a trimmer figure. And few could help noticing that her school-run wardrobe had had a significant upgrade.

'The change was staggering, and very quick,' says a source. 'There were many giggles in the staff room and, of course, in the playground in the mornings. ' Now, of course, the pair are married. And quite what the school mums would have made of Anne-Marie when they saw her on Sunday night, dressed in a beautiful black £1,140 Rabanne dress for a rare night out in London, is anyone's guess.

The 49-year-old, who was previously the personal assistant to Ant and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, was at her husband's side for the SoccerAid afterparty, where she joined organiser Jonathan Wilkes and his wife Nicky Wheeler on the red carpet. She looked sensational - there was a new, sleek bob haircut, a pair of red designer shoes, and an even slimmer figure than before. And all this just two years after she gave birth to the couple's son, Wilder.

Despite her humbler past, she looked more than comfortable with her new famous friends. Ant, meanwhile, couldn't keep his hands off her. But another woman found Anne-Marie's new look particularly hard to see. For Lisa, Ant's former wife who spent years looking after the star as his drinking spiralled out of control, it was yet another reminder of the hurt he had caused.

In 2018, the I'm A Celeb host ended their marriage and put her through a very difficult divorce. There are reports that she was handed half his £60million fortune, although Lisa insists this isn't true. She did, though, keep the £4million home they had shared in Chiswick, West London. It wasn't long after this acrimonious split that Ant, 50, began dating Anne-Marie, who had been married to the father of her two daughters, Steve Corbett, for more than a decade.

As if Ant moving on had not been bad enough for Lisa, the fact that Anne-Marie had been their personal assistant - provided by Ant's agent - only rubbed salt into the wound. The couple later married in a no-expense-spared, star-studded wedding in Heckfield, Hampshire. Guests such as Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, David Walliams and Eamonn Holmes watched the pair say 'I do' before enjoying an opulent party at the nearby Four Seasons hotel.

The icing on the cake came when Anne-Marie gave birth to Wilder two years ago - cementing Ant's long-held dream of becoming a dad. Lisa, meanwhile, who has had several relationships since that have all fizzled out, has found it 'incredibly difficult' to watch this new chapter in Ant's life play out so publicly. Friends say it has been especially tough because Lisa was kind to Anne-Marie when she worked for them.

'Lisa bought Anne-Marie's daughters birthday and Christmas presents,' a friend of Lisa's says. 'She took her on holiday and she bought her gifts, then she changed right in front of Lisa's eyes. She started to change how she dressed - Lisa would remark that she had started to dress like her.

'The worst thing about it all is that Ant and Anne-Marie's relationship is so public. 'Every time something happens, or they are seen out, it grabs headlines. Lisa reads things, she sees it. It's hard for her.

'While I'm sure it isn't their mindset, it does feel like it's rubbing Lisa's face in it. ' Ant's life today is very different to the 23 years he had spent with Lisa. Home is a £10million mansion in Cobham, Surrey, where his neighbours include super-rich Chelsea footballers, after selling his £6million home in Wimbledon, South West London, where there had been fall-outs with neighbours over the felling of trees. That wasn't the reason for the move, I'm told.

Rather, it was because Ant did not want Wilder to go to school in London, and believed he would get a better, safer education in Surrey





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Anne-Marie Mcpartlin Ant Mcpartlin Lisa Armstrong Glow Up Celebrity Relationships Divorce Socceraid

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