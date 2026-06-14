Anne Twist, Harry Styles' Mother, Shares Heartwarming Moment with Fiancée Zoë Kravitz at Wembley Concert

During Harry Styles' record-breaking Wembley residency, his mother Anne Twist enjoyed a close bond with his fiancée Zoë Kravitz. A fan captured a tender moment where Anne whispered in Zoë's ear, highlighting their warm relationship. The weekend shows also featured themed attire referencing Harry's song lyrics, while Zoë discusses balancing career aspirations with future motherhood and upcoming wedding plans.

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans attending Harry Styles ' Wembley Stadium concerts were treated to a heartwarming sight: the singer's mother, Anne Twist , sharing an intimate and joyful moment with his fiancée, actress Zoë Kravitz .

During the second night of his historic residency on Saturday, a fan captured footage of the two women engaged in a cozy chat. The clip, shared on TikTok, shows Anne leaning in towards Zoë, placing a hand on her head and whispering in her ear amidst the performance, perfectly illustrating their easy and affectionate rapport. The fan's caption poignantly noted the surreal experience: when you try to act normal but Zoe Kravitz and your mother-in-law are in front of you.

This public display of familial warmth extended to Anne's social media. She took to her Instagram to post a photo from the event wearing an iconic T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase Respect your mother! This was a direct and playful nod to the lyrics of Harry's song Dance No More from his latest album. The theme was continued by her brother, Harry's uncle, who accompanied her and wore a top that read: Respect your mother's brother!

This lighthearted, coordinated fashion statement underscored the family-centric atmosphere of the concert. Harry Styles himself kicked off his record-breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency on Friday to a sold-out crowd, part of his global tour supporting his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally. These London dates have already cemented his legacy, becoming the longest single-artist residency in Wembley's storied history.

The concert setlist masterfully blended beloved fan favorites like Golden, Adore You, and Music for a Sushi Restaurant with fresh tracks from the new album, including Dance No More, Aperture, and Are You Listening Yet?. A special guest for all twelve shows is country music icon Shania Twain, who delivered her own hits as the supporting act. While the Wembley shows celebrate Harry's musical achievements, significant attention also surrounds his personal life with Zoë Kravitz.

In a recent, candid cover interview with British Vogue, the 37-year-old actress opened up about her future, hinting she might step back from Hollywood to focus on motherhood. She expressed a pragmatic philosophy on balancing intense career demands with family life, stating: You just kind of have to be realistic. If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it. Knowing myself, I'm not going to have a kid and direct movies at exactly the same time.

You just have to decide where you want your energy to be. Her reflections were deeply personal, acknowledging life's finite nature: I think that I'm hyper-aware of the fact that I'm going to die one day. The other day, I was walking past this woman, she was very old and she was walking so slow. The fact that I can just walk up a flight of stairs with no problem is amazing.

Someday I might not be able to. Zoë also addressed the intense public scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Harry, following months of engagement speculation after she was spotted with a large diamond ring in April. Describing the experience of falling in love in the public eye as uncomfortable, she noted: I'm aware it's happening... I'm aware of all the ingredients that create the thing that we're talking about.

But that doesn't mean you're necessarily OK with it. There are moments obviously when you just want to hide because it feels overwhelming. And then there are moments when you, whether it's in a defiant way, are like, I'm going to walk and get my coffee and you're not going to take that away from me. Regarding wedding plans, reports suggest the couple is considering an intimate winter ceremony in the UK.

According to Page Six, sources indicate they are mulling over a small wedding in front of just family and close friends in the UK around Christmas time. However, complexities may arise from family ties. One source revealed: I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad Lenny, so if anything it's going to be two weddings.

Her father, musician Lenny Kravitz, still lives downtown [New York], and a potential venue cited is the Fouquet's Hotel. This implies the possibility of dual celebrations: one in London for Harry's family and another in New York for Zoë's. Another insider noted that Zoë is already engaged in the planning process, wanting something unique and having started discussing ideas for outfits, themes, and designs, ensuring the events will reflect their personal styles.

In summary, the confluence of Harry Styles' monumental Wembley run, the visibly close bond between his mother and his fiancée, and Zoë Kravitz's profound musings on her career, future family, and forthcoming nuptials paints a picture of a couple navigating global fame while contemplating deeply personal life transitions, all under the watchful eye of the public





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Harry Styles Zoë Kravitz Anne Twist Wembley Concert Engagement Wedding Plans Motherhood Career Balance Celebrity Relationships

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