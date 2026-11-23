Annie Anderson accepts plea deal for disposing Baby Skylar's remains at Sky Harbor Airport, facing potential probation or time served in 2027 sentencing.

Annie Anderson, a 53-year-old woman from Washington, has formally pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in connection with the 2005 disposal of her newborn daughter's remains at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. The legal resolution concludes a high-profile case that remained dormant for two decades before DNA technology facilitated her arrest in 2023. Anderson will appear for sentencing on February 5, 2027, where the court will determine if she serves probation or time already served.

The Court Settlement Terms and Legal Path

Judge Ami Kalman explained that the prosecution offered a significantly reduced charge of negligent homicide instead of pursuing the original murder charges. Anderson faced the risk of life in prison had she rejected the deal and proceeded to trial for first-degree murder. Under the agreed terms, she faces a sentence of one to three years in prison or up to one year in jail if granted probation. The judge noted that Anderson could potentially avoid incarceration entirely by receiving credit for time already served.

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The plea agreement marks a departure from the initial severe charges filed against Anderson, which included murder, child abuse, and abandoning a dead body. These original charges were based on a medical examiner's ruling that the infant survived for 24 hours after birth before dying of suffocation. The judge emphasized the stark contrast between the potential life sentence for murder and the lenient terms of the current guilty plea.

The Investigation Breakthrough and DNA Evidence

The case remained unsolved for 21 years until a genealogical investigation initiated in 2021 produced a critical breakthrough. Authorities identified Anderson after a relative provided DNA evidence to investigators, linking her directly to the unidentified infant. The child was originally referred to as Baby Skylar by officials after the body was discovered in a trash can within the women's restroom at Sky Harbor Airport.

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Anderson was arrested in her home state of Washington and subsequently extradited to Arizona to face the charges. The discovery of Baby Skylar's body had previously shocked the American public, yet the case went cold until modern forensic genealogy techniques provided the necessary evidence. Anderson was identified as the mother, closing the loop on a decades-old mystery that had remained an open wound in the Phoenix community.

Conflicting Accounts of the Birth and Death

A central conflict in the case involves the cause of the infant's death, which prosecutors and the defense viewed differently. Anderson has consistently asserted that her daughter was stillborn, claiming she was unaware she was pregnant while traveling to Arizona for a real estate bootcamp. She told detectives that she gave birth to the stillborn child in a hotel bathtub and, in a moment of panic and confusion, held the baby underwater.

According to Anderson's statements, she placed the child in a backpack and traveled to the airport, intending to continue her trip. Upon arriving at Sky Harbor Airport, she realized she could not pass through security with a dead infant. She subsequently discarded the body in a trash can in the women's restroom. Conversely, prosecutors maintained that the medical evidence showed the child was born alive and survived for a full day.

Custody Status and Future Sentencing Details

Anderson has been out of custody since late 2024, following the payment of a $200,000 bond by the Repro Legal Defense Fund, an abortion rights organization. Prior to this release, she had spent nearly a year in jail. She is currently subject to electronic monitoring while awaiting her final sentencing date in February 2027.

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Prosecutor Shawn Steinberg defended the decision to offer the plea deal by citing Anderson's lack of any criminal history. Steinberg argued that regardless of whether the child was stillborn, Anderson had a duty as a parent to render aid. The case highlights the complex legal and ethical intersections surrounding newborn disposal and the long reach of modern forensic investigations.